IF THERE’S ONE THING YOU DO THIS WEEK …

Jazz hands: Carlo Mombelli and The Prisoners of Strange are performing at Wits this weekend. Photo: Jonathan Rees

Carlo Mombelli and The Prisoners of Strange are at the Chris Seabrooke Music Hall at Wits on 2 March. Mombelli’s fusion of jazz with diverse genres has garnered international acclaim for his unique musical expression and mastery of the bass. The concert will showcase Mombelli’s project, The Prisoners of Strange, featuring vocalist Siya Makuzeni, Marcus Wyatt on horns, Justin Badenhorst on drums, and Mombelli on bass.

These accomplished musicians have graced stages and studios alongside legends like Miriam Makeba, Kyle Shepherd, Abdullah Ibrahim, and more.

Saturday, 2 March at 7:30pm. Tickets R160 each at Web­tickets.

And in a fortnight…

The Moth, renowned for its captivating storytelling, is set to make a return to Johannesburg on Saturday 16 March after an eight-year hiatus, under the theme “Power of Possibilities”.

It will feature a diverse line-up of storytellers, headlined by South Africa’s own Nsovo Mayimele, alongside international talents such as Turkey-based Syrian, Mohammad Jasem, and Kenya’s Webster Makombe.

This instalment will be hosted by South African poet, writer, and actress Lebo Mashile.

Each storyteller will be granted 10 to 12 minutes to share a personal narrative, meticulously crafted with the assistance of a Moth story director.

Since its inception in 1997 by writer George Dawes Green in the US, The Moth has served as a platform for individuals from all walks of life to share their stories with audiences worldwide.

With more than 60 000 personal narratives delivered to eager listeners across the globe through live events, The Moth Podcast (which amassed more than 100 million downloads in 2022), storytelling workshops, and published works, The Moth has solidified its reputation as a beacon of storytelling excellence.Saturday, 16 March at 18.15pm at the Arts & Culture Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre at the University of Johannesburg. Early bird tickets R80 on plankton.mobi.