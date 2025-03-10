SYNC MODELS: Pioneering Global Excellence in the Modeling Industry

SYNC MODELS, the internationally recognized agency founded by multi-award-winning entrepreneur and industry expert Alessandrio, continues to redefine the global modeling landscape. With an unwavering commitment to discovering, developing, and elevating talent, SYNC MODELS is rapidly expanding into key fashion capitals, solidifying its status as a powerhouse in the industry.

SYNC MODELS is set to become the first 100% Black, LGBTQ+, and youngest-owned agency to expand globally, breaking new ground in an industry that has long been dominated by traditional powerhouses. This milestone marks a transformative moment, showcasing the agency’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and unparalleled representation.

Since its inception, SYNC MODELS has been at the forefront of innovation, providing unparalleled representation for models across the globe. Under Alessandrio’s leadership, the agency has secured major international campaigns, high-profile collaborations, and runway placements with some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses. Recognized by Forbes for his industry expertise and impact, Alessandrio has built SYNC MODELS into a brand synonymous with excellence, inclusivity, and forward-thinking representation.

The agency’s recent global expansion includes branches in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Milan, London, Hong Kong, Madrid, Nigeria, Brazil, Cape Town, and Johannesburg. This strategic growth reflects SYNC MODELS’ mission to bridge the gap between emerging and established talent, ensuring that models receive the exposure and opportunities they deserve on an international stage.

Beyond talent management, Alessandrio has taken on the role of ‘The Model Guru,’ launching a 24-part educational series aimed at demystifying the modeling industry. Through this initiative, he shares invaluable insights gained from his years as a model, agency owner, and industry leader, empowering aspiring models with the knowledge to navigate their careers successfully.

SYNC MODELS’ journey to global success has not come without its challenges. In 2024, the agency faced financial hurdles, including outstanding debts that required strategic restructuring and resilience. Through Alessandrio’s determination and leadership, SYNC MODELS overcame these obstacles, emerging stronger and more committed than ever to its mission. This ability to navigate adversity underscores the agency’s dedication to both its models and the industry at large.

“I have always believed that talent should not be limited by borders. SYNC MODELS is not just an agency—it is a movement towards global representation and equal opportunity for models everywhere,” says Alessandrio. “Our goal is to continue breaking barriers, setting new standards, and ensuring that our models are given the platform they deserve.”

With a vision rooted in innovation, authenticity, and excellence, SYNC MODELS is poised to continue shaping the future of the modeling industry. As the agency expands its global reach, it remains dedicated to fostering new talent, securing high-profile opportunities, and redefining the possibilities for models worldwide.

