Business

Standard Bank mulls over shareholder climate resolution ahead of AGM

Climate activism group Extinction Rebellion protests against Standard Bank's financing of a pipeline through Tanzania and Uganda on March 12, 2021 in Johannesburg. (Photo by Elizabeth Sejake/Rapport/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
Standard Bank is yet to respond to shareholders who have again tabled a resolution asking it to recuse directors with direct and indirect links to the fossil fuel industry ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting on 27 May. 

Tunicia Phillips
Tunicia Phillips is an investigative, award-winning journalist who has worked in broadcast for 10 years. Her beats span across crime, court politics, mining energy and social justice. She has recently returned to print at the M&G working under the Amadela Trust to specialise in climate change and environmental reporting.

Standard Bank mulls over shareholder climate resolution ahead of AGM

Climate considerations are pressing Standard Bank shareholders to push for the recusal of those with fossil fuel ties.
tunicia phillips
