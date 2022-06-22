At 6.5%, inflation breaches Reserve Bank limit for first time in five years

Inflation shot through the South African Reserve Bank’s 6% ceiling in May as global food and energy supply constraints continue to drive prices upwards.

Data from Statistics South Africa on Wednesday showed that consumer inflation accelerated to 6.5% in May, up from 5.9%, marking the first time since inflation has topped the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s target range in more than five years. The consensus forecast expected a more muted jump in inflation of 6.1%.

The bank aims to keep inflation anchored between 3% and 6%, an endeavour it has been mostly successful at despite global supply chain disruptions causing prices to soar in many countries.

But containing inflation has proven more difficult in recent months, because Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues to bear down on food and energy supplies. Consumer inflation has floated at or above the Reserve Bank’s 4.5% midpoint target for 14 consecutive months.

In its monetary policy review, the Reserve Bank predicted that inflation would breach the upper limit in the second quarter of this year and anticipates inflation will return to the target midpoint in 2023.

South Africa has felt the effects of Moscow’s war most acutely through higher fuel prices. Crude futures rose above $100 a barrel when Russia, one of the world’s largest oil producers, invaded Ukraine earlier this year.

Oil prices have since remained above $110 a barrel as sanctions against Russian oil have tightened, but tumbled 6% on Wednesday amid US recession fears.

In South Africa, which is a net importer of oil, the price of petrol and diesel has risen to prohibitive levels. In June, the price of petrol went up by R2.43. The steep increase came despite the government having extended the reduction of the fuel levy. The price of unleaded 93 petrol has increased by more than 41% in a year.

In the most recent statement, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee revised fuel price inflation up to 31.2% (from 26.1%) in 2022. In May, the committee decided to raise the repo rate, which affects the cost of borrowing, by 50 basis points in an effort to rein in inflation.

The committee is set to meet in a month and will have to decide whether to take a more aggressive approach to curbing inflation, especially as central banks in advanced economies have turned increasingly hawkish. Last week, the United States Federal Reserve lifted its rate by 75 basis points, marking the steepest hike since 1994.

Meanwhile, producer price inflation, which measures the change in prices being absorbed by manufacturers, has risen to a record high, reaching 13% in April. High input costs are eventually passed on to consumers.

Earlier this month, various food producers, including Tiger Brands and RFG Foods, indicated that higher input costs were affecting their margins, signalling that higher food prices are likely on the horizon.

But recent data shows that high inflation has not yet taken its toll on retailers. According to a retail survey by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), confidence remained at an elevated level of 49% in the second quarter, as the majority of respondents reported an improvement in sales volumes relative to the same quarter last year.

“The fact that retailer confidence remained at the same level as the previous quarter, despite soaring fuel and food prices and rapidly rising interest rates, however, points to a level of resilience in the consumer sector amidst increasingly challenging conditions,” the BER said in a statement on Tuesday.