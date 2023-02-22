Subscribe

Business

Eskom’s Andre De Ruyter leaves with immediate effect after damning television interview about ANC corruption

Outgoing Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.
0

Outgoing Eskom chief executive, Andre de Ruyter, who has overseen South Africa’s longest period of load-shedding in more than a decade since the power crisis began, has left the troubled parastatal with immediate effect. He was expected to serve notice until the end of March after announcing his resignation at the end of last year.

De Ruyter, Eskom’s 11th CEO in more than a decade, left the organisation by “mutual agreement” after a special board meeting that was held today (February 22), the company said in a statement.

“The board further resolved that Mr de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of

his notice period but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect,” it said. Acting group chief executive arrangements are being finalised with the Pravin Gordhan-led Department of Public Enterprises.

De Ruyter’s resignation comes on the back of an explosive television interview on Tuesday evening with broadcaster, ENCA, in which he said available evidence showed that the governing ANC saw Eskom as an “eating trough.”

He admitted to failing to prevent load-shedding in the country but highlighted entrenched corruption within government and governance around Eskom. When questioned by the broadcaster about concerns around corruption, he said that he had expressed his concern to a nameless senior government minister about attempts to water down governance around the $8.5 billion in funds that is being sourced to fund the country’s transition away from fossil fuels, the Just Transition.

“The response was essentially, “you know, you have to be pragmatic – in order to pursue the greater good, you have to enable some people to eat a little bit. So yes, I think it (corruption) is entrenched,” he said.

South Africa is currently in the throes of a load-shedding crisis with the country in its 115th consecutive day of power cuts. At present the country is on Stage 6 load-shedding – meaning between 8-12 hours of power cuts. 

Credit rating agencies in recent weeks have warned of the impact of the prolonged electricity cuts on its ratings for the country. Fitch Ratings has forecast economic growth will average 1.1% this year.

Ron Derby

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Business

Eskom’s Andre De Ruyter leaves with immediate effect after damning...

With the country in its 115th day of load-shedding, De Ruyter leaves with immediate effect after accusing the ANC of seeing Eskom as a “eating trough” in an explosive interview
Ron Derby
Friday

Pharrell Williams to Louis Vuitton: The right move at the...

What does Louis Vuitton’s appointment of Pharrell Williams tell us? Expect the unexpected
kimberley schoeman
Business

Workers trapped at Sibanye mine earlier this week due to...

Terrifying example of how the poor functioning of state-owned enterprises – particularly Eskom and Transnet – have negatively impacted the mining sector
anathi madubela
Friday

A tribute to Nina Simone

The legendary jazz musician would be turning 90 this week
bongeka gumede
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×