Cryptic Crossword 232 – 15 May

0

Welcome to South Africa’s only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before? Visit our compiler George Euvrard‘s Facebook page for tips on how to get started.

We’re sorry. This week’s cryptic crossword is only available to subscribers right now. If you would like to challenge yourself against George, please take out a subscription for full access to everything from the Mail & Guardian.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

George Euvrard
The JDE compiler, George Euvrard, majored in African languages, has a doctorate in Psychology, was Dean of the Faculty of Education at Rhodes University, is an extreme endurance athlete, founded the Indlela yoBuntu Pilgrimages, is an intrepid traveller, and lives in Grahamstown with his sweetheart from student days.

