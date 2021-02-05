Digital Editions 05 February 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 29 January 2021 22 January 2021 15 January 2021 08 January 2021 18 December 2020 11 December 2020 Advertising Headlines How the State Security Agency approached reporters Two stories from reporters who turned down offers to spy for the SSA Mining industry calls for investment during Indaba Despite the depressed economic environment, the mining industry contributed billions of rands to the economy last year, and can continue to do so if it focuses on environmental, social and governance issues Good offer for a bloody agent It was a lucrative deal, World Cup tickets and all, but Paddy Harper’s freedom and integrity are worth much more Dam levels in Northern Cape rise as cyclone Eloise dies... The drought-stricken Northern Cape experienced some relief as heavy rainfall caused rivers and dams to overflow Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…