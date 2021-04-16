Subscribe
Environment

‘I’m no climate-change denier’

Coal man: Lars Schernikau
0

Lars Schernikau is a signatory to the September 2020 world climate declaration signed by 900 “climate realists” under the Global Climate Intelligence Group, which says it is an international meeting place for scientists with “different views” on climate change and climate policy. 

Wits in a climate hot spot

Their declaration states there is “no climate emergency”. Shernikau could not respond at the time of publication, but in a presentation to the CO2 Coalition in December on the future of energy and coal, as a personal disclaimer, he stated he is not a climate-change denier, nor a denier of science. “I am not political, certainly not right-wing, but I am from the coal industry, and love my job, thus I am biased.”

Sheree Bega
Sheree Bega is an environment reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Environment

