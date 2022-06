At least once a week for two years, Stacy de Wet’s son woke up in the mornings with blood all over his bedding. Most nights, he had to use a nebuliser just so that he could breathe.

For the mother-of-two, who lives in Kuils River near Cape Town, the culprit loomed a kilometre from her family’s home — the Cape Town Iron and Steel Works (Cisco), which produces steel from scrap using an electric arc furnace.