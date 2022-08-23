Rhino poaching rates have declined overall in Africa and Asia since 2018. Trade data also suggests the lowest annual estimate of rhino horns entering illegal trade markets since 2013, according to a new report on the global status of rhinos.
Rhino poaching and illegal horn trade declining in Africa and Asia
