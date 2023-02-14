Eskom state of disaster to force Creecy’s hand on Karpowership decision

President Cyril Ramaphosa‘s declaration of a state of disaster because of the energy crisis will force the hand of forestry and fisheries minister Barbara Creecy to make a decision on the Karpowership environmental ruling on 7 March.

Last week, during his State of the Nation address (Sona), Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster in response to the unrelenting energy crisis and said he was appointing a minister of energy within the presidency to focus exclusively on ending load-shedding.

“The state of disaster will enable us to accelerate energy projects and limit regulatory requirements while maintaining rigorous environmental protections, procurement principles and technical standards,” he said.

Sources in the department of forestry and fisheries told M&G that following the declaration, Creecy will be forced to approve the decision to accommodate the state of disaster as Karpowership will bring 1 200MW to the Eskom grid.

The deal is estimated to cost South Africa more than R200 billion for the proposed 20-year contract. The duration of the emergency power contracts has been viewed as a key concern by industry experts.