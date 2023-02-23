Subscribe

Environment

How to rent-to-own a solar

Various financing companies are offering consumers the option to pay a monthly fee for solar energy and they will own the equipment after a certain period of time. Photo: David Harrison
0

As load-shedding continues, households and businesses are seeking alternative ways to cover most of their electricity needs while still remaining connected to the Eskom grid.

This month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government is considering additional mechanisms to address the electricity crisis. 

“These measures include helping households and small businesses install solar power and energy-saving devices. There would also be support for households with rechargeable lights, and working with learners to catch up where load-shedding interrupts lessons,” he said.

Financing companies are offering consumers a rent-to-buy option, which means they will pay a monthly fee for solar energy installations and will eventually own the equipment after about five to seven years.

Mandisa Nyathi
Mandisa Nyathi is a climate reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa.

