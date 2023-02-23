How to rent-to-own a solar

As load-shedding continues, households and businesses are seeking alternative ways to cover most of their electricity needs while still remaining connected to the Eskom grid.

This month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government is considering additional mechanisms to address the electricity crisis.

“These measures include helping households and small businesses install solar power and energy-saving devices. There would also be support for households with rechargeable lights, and working with learners to catch up where load-shedding interrupts lessons,” he said.

Financing companies are offering consumers a rent-to-buy option, which means they will pay a monthly fee for solar energy installations and will eventually own the equipment after about five to seven years.