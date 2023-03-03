Local group removes invasive plant from Pretoria’s Groenkloof Nature Reserve

The pink blush in summer of the pompom herb (Campuloclinium macrocephalum) is beautiful but it’s an invasive alien plant that destroys grasslands and wetlands. The City of Tshwane is working hard to eliminate it.

In line with this, young people have rolled up their sleeves to remove the pompom from the Groenkloof Nature Reserve in Pretoria. They are volunteers from ASEZ WAO, World Mission Society Church of God.

An official from the organisation said: “Preserving the global environment is closely related to the sustainable happiness of mankind. Young people joined in making the forest and nature, the foundation of life, beautiful and healthy. I hope that more people will know the importance of environmental protection and can practise it together.”

City councillor Leon Kruyshaar thanked the volunteers, saying: “As a representative of the City of Tshwane I can only thank you. What you are doing here is marvellous and excellent. I need you, the city needs you, and you need you.”

About 83 volunteers, including family members and neighbours, worked in groups of two and three and removed the pompom from a 2km section of the reserve. It took about three hours and the plants removed filled up a one tonne truck.

ASEZ WAO member Chanelle Booysen said: “Today I am so glad to join this meaningful work as a volunteer. By removing the alien species, we can preserve water and plants so that our environment can be protected.”

But this is not the group’s first foray into this type of work. Last year, they also worked hard to remove wattle trees in the Klapperkop Nature Reserve in Pretoria. These activities are part of the Mother’s Forest (Planting Trees around the World) initiative to restore the habitat by creating green forests and preventing desertification.

In addition, No More GPGP, a plastic waste reduction initiative, Green Earth, a street and park clean-up, and Blue Ocean, a beach and sea clean-up, are done in Pretoria, Atteridgeville, Rietfontein, Nellmapius and other areas. They are also conducted in other parts of South Africa, including Cape Town, Johannesburg, eSwatini and Sedibeng.

We hope to carry out more of these initiatives with more citizens in our country so that nature may be preserved for future generations.

Gavaza Tracy Masinga is a member of the Church of God