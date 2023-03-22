Environment / 22 Mar 2023 ‘One day you have water, the next you don’t’ say Vrededorp residents By Sheree Bega Ward councillor Ricky Nair has to deal with a litany of woes. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)Vrededorp residents say they are being ‘sabotaged’ by Johannesburg authorities because they are poor This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Gauteng, Jan Hofmeyer, Load Shedding, Rickey Nair, Vrededorp, Water Crisis, Yola Minnaar