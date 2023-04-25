Environment / 25 Apr 2023 Cheetah from South Africa dies in India By Sheree Bega FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedInWhatsApp South African experts involved in the introduction of cheetah to India say botulism from contaminated water may to be blame (Supplied by DFFE)South African experts involved in the introduction of cheetah to India say botulism from contaminated water may to be blame This article is only available to subscribers. View subscription options If you are already a subscriber, login here. Tags: Adrian Tordiffe, Cheetah, INDIA, introduction, Ravi Chellam, translocation, Uday South Africa, Vincent van der Merwe