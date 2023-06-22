Careers & Tenders
/ 22 Jun 2023

We live in fear of water outages, say residents in Joburg’s Melville

By
Water_4275_DV
Scarce: Melville residents have warned Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda of legal action if the problem of water shortages is not resolved. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Ratepayers have warned Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda of legal action if the problem is not resolved

