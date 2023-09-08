Nominations for the M&G Greening the Future awards are now open

The Mail & Guardian Greening the Future awards, launched in 1998, recognises individuals, companies, communities and NGOs who, in big and small ways, help find innovative ways to combat the climate crisis.

It has been eight years since the Paris Agreement to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, and there are seven years left to limit the global temperature increase to below 2°C.

This year’s Greening the Future awards will celebrate heroes who tackle environmental problems that have been exacerbated by climate change, which affects millions of people in South Africa.

The awards take place on 30 November to coincide with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 28. A print and online supplement will be published on 1 December.

The closing date for nominations is 29 October. Click here to nominate those who are making significant strides in their green, sustainable endeavours.You can see the list of last year’s winners at greeningthefuture.mg.co.za.