Free State captive lion breeder found guilty of cruelty and negligence

In January last year, the department of environmental affairs in the Free State and the national department of forestry, fisheries and environment, together with the SPCA, inspected Steilfontein farm, in Petrus Steyn, where several feline predators were held captive. (Pers-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images)

The Petrus Steyn breeder on the farm Steilfontein was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment or pay a fine of R4 000