Subscribe
Subscribe
Friday

The Portfolio: Tommy Busakhwe

Torch of hope: The Vroue Aksie Ontwikkelings Projekte Drop-in Centre, Askham, Northern Cape. Tommy Busakhwe, Circles of Life (2019).
0

The inspiration, first and foremost, for telling my story starts at home. It was further motivated by the many communities I lived in throughout the years.

There is an urge to understand young people of today. It has been said that young people are lazy, rude or just don’t respect others, which can be true in many ways — and not so in many other ways. We grow up in different times, places and environments, which have a huge effect on our lives.

There are a lot of factors that contribute to how youngsters live today. I can name a few: young people are bored; unemployed; still live with their parents and have no privacy at home, which means their houses are just too small to have their own rooms; and say they are being ignored and misunderstood. There is a very complicated gap of communication in households between parents and children.

In the earlier times on farms, every single person had a job, although we earned much less compared to what most people earn today. Since that time a lot of people have moved from the farms to more “civilised” villages and small townships. This makes getting employed today very difficult and complicated, because there are a lot more people living together in one village or township. People are now more dependent on the government than before. 

The government is not able to provide jobs for everyone; certain educational levels are now required to be able to get a job. There was a lot more information that was withheld from youngsters in previous times than today; information is available almost everywhere and youngsters are well informed.  


In earlier times we were exposed to many valuable aspects of life on the farms. For example, veld and plant knowledge; knowledge about animals — their grazing and living conditions — and a lot more. Today so many young people are exposed to what is happening in the world: that is what they react to.

A lot of family values have changed and the transformation of our land has had a huge effect on people’s lives.

Tommy Busakhwe and Luce Steenkamp are Kalahari-based photographers participating in the Communities of the Kalahari Advocacy Project presented by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa and the Market Photo Workshop. Visit the project here

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Tommy Busakhwe
Tommy Busakhwe is a Kalahari-based photographer

Related stories

Coronavirus

Covid-19 could have an effect on labour law

sinethemba cele -
Identifying three possible disputes that may be a real issue in South Africa
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid logic beats ‘irrational’ human logic

philip machanick -
The virus will lose if the government and high-profile people communicate effectively the reasons for restrictions and the compromises that have been made
Read more
Coronavirus

Rethinking communication and innovation in the time of Covid-19

Ylva Rodny gumede -
Physical distancing rules do not have to mean that we work in isolation; on the contrary, the need for communication has never been greater
Read more
Coronavirus

As the economy inches open, South Africa’s startups prepare for a post-Covid world

jack kelly -
The pandemic offers opportunities for online businesses that deliver services ranging from education and communication with clients to delivering groceries, but it doesn’t come without difficulties
Read more
Business

Gig workers are at the front line of pandemic

kelle howson -
There is evidence that platform workers worldwide have unfair work conditions and lack benefits and protections afforded to employees
Read more
Special Reports

Social entrepreneurship means business

MG -
Enterprises with a cause at their core might be exactly what our economy desperately needs
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now