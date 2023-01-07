After travelling to the Maldives, a dream destination I thought I would never reach, I have concluded that paradise does exist. After spending seven days island hopping in the Maldives this is the holiday destination I would redo with family, friends or that special “somebody”, if not by myself for a solo vacation.

Travelling to the Maldives is easier by direct flight chartered through Air Seychelles. Maldives expert Francios Swart, who is also the founder of travel company Priority Escapes, says it is advisable to book at least three weeks before departure to get a below-average rate.

“High season is considered to be in May, June and July, while February is usually the cheapest month to visit the Maldives. Return flights range from R8 000+ including booking with Priority Escapes and Air Seychelles,” says Swart.

How to get there

After a nine-hour direct flight from OR Tambo International Airport – with a one hour stop in the Seychelles – I was eager to hear the flight attendant announce that we had finally landed in paradise.

Already the views of the Indian Ocean as I watched through the plane window from my business class seat, were breathtaking.

Where to stay

After collecting our bags and getting our passports stamped, I was ready to walk on the sandy beaches and feel the turquoise water on my skin. The Maldives has over a thousand islands and 130 of those islands are resorts.

Of the six islands we visited, my favourite one was The Standard. This four-star resort is a 40km seaplane ride from the airport on Huruvalhi island. The island is described as “a funky, fresh, family-friendly resort” that is also ideal for a solo vacation.

Now for the best part. Both the beach villas and the overwater villas feature a private pool and a private terrace, not to forget the easy access to the ocean from your room – stairs that lead from the terrace to the sea.

The Standard has 27 beach villas to choose from and 88 water villas. The rooms are trendy with bright colours, with a disco ball in each bathroom and a glass panel in the overwater villas to spot ocean life.

A stay at The Standard on an all-inclusive, seven-night booking ranges from R40 000 to R60 000 per person sharing for either a beach or water villa. This is for the all-inclusive booking, which is advisable to avoid extra costs.

Another fabulous island I enjoyed staying at was Oblu Select Lobigili. This five-star resort is exclusively for adults only as it is the “island of love”. In the Maldivian language, Dhivehi, “loabi” means love and “gili” means island. The resort has an easy-access USB port to charge your phone and other devices. My favourite features in the bathroom were the hammock next to the bathtub and the stunning outdoor shower on your own terrace.

What to do

May to November is the wet season and December to April is, usually, the dry season.

Snorkelling – my first experience seeing marine life up close – was an activity to remember, and although we didn’t get to see any sharks or manta rays we did see a few starfish. I need to add that we did this activity while it was raining. Rain in the Maldives is not our Jozi rain with cold thunderstorms. This was light rain while the weather remains humid. Our snorkelling expedition took about two hours in two different locations near the resort. The life jackets and snorkel gear were provided by the resort free of charge.

After lunch, we hung out in Joos Cafe then it was time for a spa treatment, one of the best ways to relax in the Maldives. The resorts have built their spas in a way that allows guests to enjoy the scenic ocean view while getting a massage. Added to the spa treatment, on request, is a manicure and pedicure.

The night-life at the resorts we visited reflect a typical club scene – DJs start setting-up in the afternoons while evenings are enjoyed at the island’s adults-only bar, Beru Bar, under a disco ball and on a glass dance floor. We enjoyed a karaoke night and sang along to the unofficial SA anthem “Sista Bertina”.

We also enjoyed sunset evenings at the Haali Bar. This bar is shaped into a tropical green hive like a bird’s nest. It is the perfect place to order a cocktail and enjoy sundowners while taking in the breathtaking views of the sky and the sea.

Later on in our trip we were lucky to have some sunny weather. Temperatures in the Maldives can reach a high of 30°C. We did feel the heat, but a quick dip in the ocean definitely cooled us off. I also ticked off kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding from my bucket-list.

What to eat

If you don’t pick up a couple of kilograms while on holiday, did you really enjoy your time out? I had not prepared for all the food tasting we had on this trip.

Daily, we had a three-course meal at breakfast, lunch and dinner, not forgetting the ice-cream treats in-between. At The Standard, for breakfast and lunch we were served buffet style, which included foods from different parts of the world. Of course there was the option of having an English breakfast, cereal, fruit salads or a waffle with cream and a doughnut to top it off. Yes, I had dessert for breakfast, this is what you do when you’re on holiday.

For dinner we dined at Guduguda which features authentic and celebratory Maldivian food. The name “Guduguda” describes the activity of relaxing and conversing while enjoying a meal. The menu is about locally caught, seafood-driven dishes, flavourful, coconut-milk curries, regional fruits and vegetables, spiced rice and homemade bread.

Dining is done in traditional style: low to the floor on cushions, with seating available indoors and out on a patio overlooking the water.

Taste the islands’ seafood signature dishes at The Standard’s Guduguda restaurant

Kolbe restaurant topped off the list of best desserts in the Maldives with their chocolate lava cake and ice-cream. Just writing about it, I can still taste the little fairies dancing in my mouth from the first spoonful.

If you were thinking of where to book your next trip, the Maldives with Priority Escapes guarantees some of the best Instagrammable locations in the world, which undoubtedly lives up to the hype.