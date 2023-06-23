NATIONAL ARTS FEST: All things enticing

The 49th instalment of the National Arts Festival officially started on 22 June. The town is abuzz with local artists from all over South Africa, looking to use this platform as an opportunity to not only showcase their art but also to make financial means for their families.

Many of the artists the Mail & Guardian spoke to say that jobs are scarce in South Africa and especially for artists. They say that art festivals such as this one is a way in which they can sell their art and be able to survive until the next gig comes.

Others say that this is also a great way to showcase and preserve our culture, but most importantly, to tell our stories honestly, through art.

Onke Mbulali from Port Alfred is a fashion designer whose brand is called De Salu Creation. He specialises in men’s streetwear. Mbulali says that he loves using denim to create his products and is inspired by the likes of TSHEPO, a bespoke denim clothing, and ready-to-wear clothing brand.

Mbulali says that he came to the festival to make money and to promote his brand.

“I believe in this brand so much that I put my name on it. Salu is my clan name and just as Levi Strauss was bold enough to put his name on a pair of jeans and make it, so can I” Mbulali said.

Mbulali puts South African cultural prints on denim items, he says that because we are living in modern times, it is important that even in this modern way of living we always remember who we are and where we come from.

Bulelwa Mashiyi of Amathole proudly recited her clan names to us when asked who she was. She says that her culture is embedded in her roots and everywhere she goes, she will always acknowledge all those who came before her and all those who will carry the baton after she is long gone.

“All this jewellery and traditional Xhosa clothing we sell here which we call umbhaco are handmade. We were taught by our elders to make it and we are now teaching young children from our various communities in the Eastern Cape” said Mashiyi.

Mashiyi says that these programmes that they run in their neighbourhoods are self-funded and that does not solve anything, in fact, it makes things worse.

“We don’t get any funding or support from the government, we use the R350 they give us and some even chip at their children’s grant to be able to fund these programmes we have, so in an effort to help children in our community, we also cause suffering to our families,” she says.

Mashiyi says she hopes that she can make some connections and money during the festival but more importantly, she wants to use this opportunity to teach people about the Xhosa culture.

Caroline Nyoni and her husband Graham Mhari make and sell bamboo foldable baskets. They are easily storable and have multiple functions.

Nyoni says her husband grew up in a family of artists. She says that his father taught him carpentry and that knowledge of carpentry and after a few attempts, they came up with this concept.

Nyoni says that this is their third time coming to the festival and says they would have had for longer had the pandemic not happened.

“We were so eager for the festival then Covid happened. Business was terrible and we decided to try to sell online. That helped but the money was not as great as being at festivals like this where you can tell the story behind the product” she says.

Nyoni says that she simply is happy to be at the festival to tell the story behind the concept.

“Outside of money, all I want is to engage customers and potential customers about our product. I just want the whole experience” she says.

Crystal Reid of Craft to Heal says that it is time for artists to think outside the box by being aware of the economics of the country. Read makes items such as baskets and placemats from paper and plastic.

“People love beautiful things but people can’t afford beautiful things because they are going through financial strain and there are no jobs,” she says.

Reid says this is an opportunity for artists to teach crafts and trades so people can make means for themselves.

She says that art lives long after we are gone, therefore the job of the artist is to teach and train others so they too can make sure the art stays alive.

Namhla Dotwana of Namhla Collection makes African traditional cosmetics using impepho, which is indigenous sage.

Dotwana says that the business started during the lockdown after doing extensive research about the benefits of impepho, especially on the skin.

“Back in the day it was used to heal wounds, so I thought let me incorporate it with my skin cosmetics to heal pimples, scars, and rashes,” she says.

Dotwana handmakes soaps, bath salts, and candles among other things. She says that it is time we start to move our focus from all these international skin brands that don’t understand our pigment and climate to more locally made products that our forefathers used.

“I Namhla Collection to take over South Africa and also make its name in the international cosmetic space. That’s why I am at this festival, to foster those connections which will one turn into contracts” she says.

After the birth of her baby girl in 1999, Serena Gess of Greenways Herbal Ointments could not find completely natural skin products to use on her baby, which led to her doing research and reading old recipes until she found what worked for her.

“I found a recipe containing three different herbs containing Comfrey, Lavender, and Plantain which are good healing herbs. I use cold-pressed sunflower oil blended with beeswax as the base of the ointment” she says.