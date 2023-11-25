Friday / 25 November 2023 Wake up and hear the music By Charles Leonard FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp Take note: Kujenga is set to see their second album In The Wake come out in the next few months. Photo: Takatso MahlanguCape Town Afrojazz band Kujenga is on the rise and headed for Joburg This content is restricted to subscribers only. Subscribe & join the M&G Community The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Your subscription makes you an M&G community and allows us to continue to bring the news to you. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber only events - the opportunity to test new online features, first Already a subscriber? login here. Tags: Afrojazz, Bonga Mosola, In The Wake, Matthew Rightford, Owethu Ndwandwe, Skhumbuzo Qamata, Tamzyn Freeks, TBMO, Thane Smith, Zwide Ndwandwe, Kujenga, MUSIC, Siya Mthembu