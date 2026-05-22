Grey is winning winter again and New Balance knows it

As Johannesburg settles into winter, New Balance’s Grey Days campaign taps into the season’s biggest mood: comfort, layering and effortlessly cool grey sneakers

Winter in Johannesburg changes people.

The city slows down a little. Mornings become dramatic. Everybody suddenly owns a long coat. Coffee shops fill up quicker than during other seasons. Plans start with “Are we sitting inside?” And fashion? Fashion becomes serious business.

Because winter dressing is not for the weak.

Unlike summer, when you can survive with sunglasses and vibes, winter forces people to think. Layering becomes intentional. Sneakers matter more. Textures matter more. Suddenly everybody is paying attention to scarves, oversized hoodies, wool coats and whether your shoes can survive both the cold and a spontaneous night out.

Somehow, every winter, one colour quietly takes over everything: grey.

Not boring grey. Good grey.

The kind of grey that works with everything in your wardrobe. The kind of grey that makes an outfit feel expensive even when you barely tried. The kind of grey that looks just as good walking through Rosebank on a coffee run as it does outside a gallery opening in Braamfontein.

Which is exactly why New Balance’s Grey Days campaign feels perfectly timed for where everybody’s head is at right now.

The campaign has been rolling out across May, with The Grey Shop bringing a steady stream of sneaker and apparel drops into South Africa.

Honestly? It feels less like a campaign and more like the official uniform for winter.

The first release introduced grey staples, including the FuelCell Rebel v5, the 1080v15 and the 204L, alongside apparel pieces designed around layering, comfort and everyday movement.

Then came the ABZORB 2010, which feels like the sneaker equivalent of somebody saying: “I’m relaxed, but I still know what’s going on.” It balances futuristic details with classic running-inspired design in a way that feels wearable instead of intimidating.

The roll-out kept going with the ABZORB 2000 and ABZORB 5030, both pulling heavily from early-2000s running culture while feeling modern enough for everyday styling. They are technical, chunky and nostalgic in the best possible way.

Then on 22 May, the ABZORB 1890 entered the chat.

The silhouette leans into New Balance’s heritage while experimenting with visible tech details and layered construction that feels futuristic without trying too hard. Which, honestly, is probably why people love New Balance. Nothing feels forced.

Maybe that is the real reason the Grey Days campaign works.

It taps into what fashion feels like at the moment.

Globally, people are dressing differently. Loud fashion is exhausting. Hyper-trend cycles are tiring. Everybody seems to be gravitating toward pieces that feel grounded, wearable and comfortable enough to exist in real life.

People want clothes and sneakers that can move between work, lunch, groceries, drinks and late-night linking without needing a full outfit change in between.

Grey fits perfectly into that world.

It is softer than black, cleaner than loud colour palettes and versatile enough to make layering feel effortless. Grey allows people to look put together without looking overworked. During winter especially, that balance matters.

Across Johannesburg, winter fashion has quietly become its own language. You see it everywhere. Oversized scarves moving through Rosebank cafés. Vintage jackets outside art spaces. Hoodies and sneakers catching late-afternoon light in Braamfontein.

People are dressing according to mood now.

Grey carries that mood naturally.

For New Balance, the connection to grey runs deeper than trend forecasting anyway. The brand’s relationship with the colour dates from the 1980s, when it introduced grey running shoes designed to work within urban environments. While other brands pushed bright performance colours, New Balance leaned into muted tones that blended naturally into city life and aged well.

Decades later, the same idea still works.

The Grey Days campaign does not feel like it is trying to convince people to wear grey. Most people are already there. It understands the current mood: comfort, functionality, good sneakers and clothes that feel lived in without losing style.

Which, honestly, sounds a lot like winter itself.