Kamogelo Walaza is making a case for the unfinished

For many curators, the exhibition is where everything comes together. The works are complete, the walls are painted, the labels are printed and the audience arrives to encounter a finished idea. It is a format so familiar that it often feels unquestioned.
For South African curator and founder of Walaza’s Practice, Kamogelo Walaza, the most interesting part of the story often happens before any of that. It happens in the studio, among discarded materials, abandoned experiments, half-formed thoughts and works that may never reach a gallery wall. It happens in [the] process.
Currently undertaking a residency at Balmoral Schloss Artist in Germany, Walaza has spent the past three months exploring what happens when a curator shifts attention away from completion and towards becoming. The result is Remnants of alchemy and trials and tribulations, an exhibition that asks artists to contribute works that are unfinished, unresolved or still in progress.
The exhibition brings together artists from different parts of the world and across multiple disciplines, but instead of presenting polished outcomes, it focuses on the traces of making itself.
"I asked the artists to give me artworks that aren't complete or things that are in the studio," Walaza explains. "Instead of going with what normal exhibition making is about — completed works and exhibition spaces looking perfect, I went the opposite way."
It is an approach that feels distinctly Walaza.
Over the years, her curatorial practice has become known for its commitment to research, pedagogy and process. While much of the contemporary art world increasingly operates at the speed of production, visibility and sales, Walaza has consistently positioned herself elsewhere. Her work often asks audiences to slow down, to sit with complexity and to consider the thinking that precedes the final object.
The residency has provided an opportunity to push those ideas further.
Working alongside artists from Brazil, Canada, Botswana, Iran, Germany and South Africa, Walaza found herself navigating an environment defined by multiple cultural perspectives and artistic languages. Rather than imposing a singular framework onto the residency, she began by observing.
"In any space that you enter, you need to read the room," she says. "As soon as I arrived here, I read the room."
That observation informed the central premise of the exhibition.
Many of the artists were only in residence for a few months. Asking them to produce entirely new, completed works for an exhibition felt counterproductive and, perhaps more importantly, uncaring.
Walaza's response was to rethink the exhibition altogether.
She began asking different questions. What might happen if the exhibition centred experimentation rather than completion? What if audiences encountered artistic thinking in motion rather than after it had been resolved? What if the studio itself became part of the exhibition?
Those questions became the foundation of the project.
"It came from critical reflective practice," she says. "I was reflecting and trying to see how the space looked, having conversations with artists before studio visits and seeing where they were. Then I came up with this idea of why not put in things that are incomplete and things that are in their studio spaces."
The resulting exhibition occupies an unusual space between process and presentation.
Visitors will encounter unused materials, fragments, remnants and works that may never reach completion. The exhibition becomes less concerned with artistic certainty and more interested in artistic possibility.
For Walaza, unfinished works are not failures or interruptions. They are evidence.
They reveal how artists think.
They reveal hesitation, experimentation, revision and doubt.
Most importantly, they reveal that making art is rarely linear.
The emphasis on process extends beyond the artworks themselves. During the residency, Walaza has also been rethinking the mechanics of exhibition-making.
Rather than rushing installations during the final weeks before opening, she has been experimenting with a slower approach to installation over an extended period.
"So instead of just taking care of the artist, I'm also taking care of the curator, which is myself as well," she says.
That statement reveals something significant about her practice.
Care is not simply a curatorial strategy. It is a methodology.
It informs how she approaches artists, how she structures collaborations and how she imagines exhibitions. It is a refusal of the burnout culture that often accompanies creative work, where deadlines, production schedules and institutional expectations frequently override reflection.
Throughout the residency, one lesson has continued to affirm itself.
Research matters.
"I've always had a thing of saying that I don't belong in the super contemporary world of selling and doing pop art and fast exhibition making," she says. "Taking your time and being a process-led curator does work."
In many ways, this belief sits at the heart of Walaza's broader curatorial philosophy.
The art world often celebrates outcomes. Exhibitions are reviewed. Artworks are collected. Attendance figures are counted.
Yet the labour of thinking, questioning and researching remains largely invisible.
Walaza is interested in making that labour visible.
The residency has also reinforced the importance of trusting her own voice as a South African curator working internationally.
Navigating an international context inevitably raises questions about audience, translation and belonging. Many practitioners feel pressure to adapt their practices to fit dominant global frameworks.
Walaza has resisted that temptation.
"I am not really trying to change my palette or my being as a South African to conform myself to the international market," she says. "I think that would not be honest."
Instead, she views honesty as a form of methodology.
The research-based, collaborative and process-oriented approach she has developed in South Africa remains central to her work abroad.
For many residencies, success might be quantified through exhibitions, partnerships or future opportunities. Walaza's understanding is more intimate.
She speaks about emails from artists who felt genuinely seen during studio visits. She talks about conversations that developed into collaborations. She reflects on relationships formed with fellow residents and programme directors.
For her, success exists in moments of trust.
"If the artist does not trust the curator, it's going to be a difficult process," she says. "The success is always in the studio space."
That trust has also generated another outcome.
Alongside the exhibition, Walaza is producing a small publication documenting the residency and the conversations that emerged throughout the process.
The publication becomes another form of archive, a record not simply of what was shown but of what was learned.
Archiving has become an increasingly important concern within Walaza's practice.
As much as she is interested in unfinished works, she is equally invested in what future generations inherit from contemporary practitioners.
What kinds of theories are being produced now?
What forms of knowledge are being preserved?
What references will future artists and curators have access to?
These questions continue to shape her thinking.
"I wonder whether we are making work and shaping theories and pedagogies that our future kids and kids' kids will be able to reference and archive," she says. "That takes time."
Time is perhaps the thread that runs through everything Walaza is currently doing.
In a cultural moment increasingly defined by speed, visibility and immediate outcomes, Walaza's residency proposes something different.
It suggests that unfinished work has value.
That process deserves attention.
That care is a practice.
And that sometimes the beginning is just as important as the end.
"What does alchemy look like when it's not finished?" she asks. "The beginning is just as important as the end."