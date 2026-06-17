Kamogelo Walaza is making a case for the unfinished

Rather than rushing installations during the final weeks before opening, she has been experimenting with a slower approach to installation over an extended period.

"So instead of just taking care of the artist, I'm also taking care of the curator, which is myself as well," she says.

That statement reveals something significant about her practice.

Care is not simply a curatorial strategy. It is a methodology.

It informs how she approaches artists, how she structures collaborations and how she imagines exhibitions. It is a refusal of the burnout culture that often accompanies creative work, where deadlines, production schedules and institutional expectations frequently override reflection.

Throughout the residency, one lesson has continued to affirm itself.

Research matters.

"I've always had a thing of saying that I don't belong in the super contemporary world of selling and doing pop art and fast exhibition making," she says. "Taking your time and being a process-led curator does work."

In many ways, this belief sits at the heart of Walaza's broader curatorial philosophy.

The art world often celebrates outcomes. Exhibitions are reviewed. Artworks are collected. Attendance figures are counted.

Yet the labour of thinking, questioning and researching remains largely invisible.

Walaza is interested in making that labour visible.

The residency has also reinforced the importance of trusting her own voice as a South African curator working internationally.

Navigating an international context inevitably raises questions about audience, translation and belonging. Many practitioners feel pressure to adapt their practices to fit dominant global frameworks.

Walaza has resisted that temptation.

"I am not really trying to change my palette or my being as a South African to conform myself to the international market," she says. "I think that would not be honest."

Instead, she views honesty as a form of methodology.

The research-based, collaborative and process-oriented approach she has developed in South Africa remains central to her work abroad.

For many residencies, success might be quantified through exhibitions, partnerships or future opportunities. Walaza's understanding is more intimate.

She speaks about emails from artists who felt genuinely seen during studio visits. She talks about conversations that developed into collaborations. She reflects on relationships formed with fellow residents and programme directors.

For her, success exists in moments of trust.

"If the artist does not trust the curator, it's going to be a difficult process," she says. "The success is always in the studio space."

That trust has also generated another outcome.

Alongside the exhibition, Walaza is producing a small publication documenting the residency and the conversations that emerged throughout the process.

The publication becomes another form of archive, a record not simply of what was shown but of what was learned.

Archiving has become an increasingly important concern within Walaza's practice.

As much as she is interested in unfinished works, she is equally invested in what future generations inherit from contemporary practitioners.

What kinds of theories are being produced now?

What forms of knowledge are being preserved?

What references will future artists and curators have access to?

These questions continue to shape her thinking.

"I wonder whether we are making work and shaping theories and pedagogies that our future kids and kids' kids will be able to reference and archive," she says. "That takes time."

Time is perhaps the thread that runs through everything Walaza is currently doing.

In a cultural moment increasingly defined by speed, visibility and immediate outcomes, Walaza's residency proposes something different.

It suggests that unfinished work has value.

That process deserves attention.

That care is a practice.

And that sometimes the beginning is just as important as the end.