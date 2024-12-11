Careers & Tenders
Government Report Cards - Reader Scores
GNU Cabinet Report Card 2024 (Survey Banner
The Mail & Guardian's Cabinet Report Cards have assessed South Africa's leaders every year since Nelson Mandela’s government of national unity was formed in 1994. Now the M&G is inviting you, the reader, to grade our current cabinet members.

The Cabinet Report Cards have become an institution of our democracy. Readers eagerly anticipate it, politicians either denounce or celebrate it – depending on how they have performed over the past 12 months – and everybody talks about it. Other publications have copied the M&G's idea but none have achieved the same gravitas.

The readers’ results will be contrasted next to the M&G team’s in a special edition of the annual report cards, which will be published on 20 December.

This is a crucial year for democracy. Thirty years after its birth, we once again have a government of national unity.

How has it performed in its first 150 days? With your help, we will answer that question.

Happy grading.

Cyril Ramaphosa (s)
The President of the Republic of South Africa - Cyril Ramaphosa
Paul Mashatile (s)
Deputy President - Paul Mashatile
John Steenhuisen (s)
Minister for Agriculture - John Steenhuisen
Siviwe Gwarube (s)
Minister for Basic Education - Siviwe Gwarube
Solly Malatsi (s)
Minister for Communications and Digital Technologies - Mmoba Solomon "Solly" Malatsi
Velinkosini Hlabisia (s)
Minister for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) - Velinkosini Hlabisa
Petrus Groenewald (s)
Minister for Correctional Services - Dr Petrus Groenewald
Angie Motshekga (s)
Minister for Defence and Military Veterans - Angie Motshekga
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa (s)
Minister for Electricity and Energy - Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Nomakhosazana Meth (s)
Minister for Employment and Labour - Nomakhosazana Meth
Enoch Godongwana (s)
Minister for Finance - Enoch Godongwana
Dion George (s)
Minister for Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment - Dion George
Aaron Motsoaledi (s)
Minister for Health - Aaron Motsoaledi
Nobuhle Nkabane (s)
Minister for Higher Education - Nobuhle Nkabane
Leon Schreiber (s)
Minister for Home Affairs - Leon Schreiber
Mmamoloko Kubayi (s)
Minister for Human Settlements - Mmamoloko Kubayi
Ronald Lamola (s)
Minister for International Relations and Cooperation - Ronald Lamola
Thembisile Nkadimeng (s)
Minister for Justice and Constitutional Development - Thembisile Nkadimeng
Mzwanele Nyhontso (s)
Minister for Land Reform and Rural Development - Mzwanele Nyhontso
Gwede Mantashe (s)
Minister for Mineral and Petroleum Resources - Gwede Mantashe
Maropene Ramokgopa (s)
Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation - Maropene Ramokgopa
Senzo Mchunu (s)
Minister for Police - Senzo Mchunu
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (s)
Minister in the Presidency - Khumbudzo Ntshavheni
Inkosi Buthelezi (s)
Minister for Public Service and Administration - Inkosi Buthelezi
Dean Macpherson (s)
Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure - Dean Macpherson
Blade Nzimande (s)
Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation - Dr Bonginkosi 'Blade' Nzimande
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams (s)
Minister for Small Business Development - Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Sisisi Tolashe (s)
Minister for Social Development - Nokuzola 'Sisisi' Tolashe
Gayton McKenzie (s)
Minister for Sport, Arts and Culture - Gayton McKenzie
Patricia De Lille (s)
Minister for Tourism - Patricia De Lille
Parks Tau (s)
Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition - Parks Tau
Barbara Creecy (s)
Minister for Transport - Barbara Creecy
Pemmy Majodina (s)
Minister for Water and Sanitation - Pemmy Majodina
Sindisiwe Chikunga (s)
Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities - Sindisiwe Chikunga