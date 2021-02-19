Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Ithala boss’s PPE deal was irregular – SIU

Coining it: The disclosure that Roshan Morar was appointed as both a supplier and an investigator by the education department was made by a whistleblower in 2020.
0

Politically connected accountant Roshan Morar has been given a slap on the wrist by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over an irregular R4-million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract granted to one of his companies by the KwaZulu-Natal department of education.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Ithala boss’s PPE deal was irregular – SIU

Roshan Morar will pay the education department the profit he made from backpack spray guns he supplied.
Paddy Harper
Politics

Bid by ANC top six to talk Zuma into appearing...

Former president tells Ace Magashule that he will not appear before state capture inquiry, even if top party officials ask him
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper

More top stories

Editorial

Editorial: Where is the accountability?

We need consequences, otherwise we will continue to get more of the same
Editorial
Business

Bitcoin’s crypto-nite wanes as illicit activity falls

New research shows that there were fewer cryptocurrency-related crimes in 2020 — a bumper year for the digital asset. But the biggest scam originated in South Africa
Sarah Smit
Politics

Conflicting witness evidence in Bongo graft case — Hlophe

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo has been charged with corruption for allegedly trying to bribe the evidence leader in a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Magashule maintains innocence, refuses to step aside as state adds...

The prosecution added a further three Free State officials to the accused and set August 11 down as their first high court appearance
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.