Ithala fails to act against board chairperson over PPE scandal

The Ithala Development Finance Corporation has failed to act against its board chairperson, the politically connected auditor Roshan Morar, after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) sanctioned him over an irregular R4-million PPE tender award granted to one of his companies.
There’s a lot more to this story.
To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.
It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In