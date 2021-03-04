Subscribe
National

Ithala fails to act against board chairperson over PPE scandal

The Ithala Development Finance Corporation has failed to act against its board chairperson, the politically connected auditor Roshan Morar, after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) sanctioned him over an irregular R4-million PPE tender award granted to one of his companies.
The Ithala Development Finance Corporation has failed to act against its board chairperson, the politically connected auditor Roshan Morar, after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) sanctioned him over an irregular R4-million PPE tender award granted to one of his companies.

Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

National

Ithala fails to act against board chairperson over PPE scandal

Morar asked to settle with the state and pay back the profit he made on an irregular tender
Paddy Harper
