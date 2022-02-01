Corruption crisis in KwaZulu-Natal education as Special Investigating Unit nails top bosses

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education faces a huge management crisis — its top management, including the outgoing head of department, the current acting head of department and its chief financial officer, has been implicated in personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).
Hold the powerful to account for R10 a month*
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R30 for your first three months, then R250/quarter.
Log In