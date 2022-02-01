Subscribe

Corruption crisis in KwaZulu-Natal education as Special Investigating Unit nails top bosses

The SIU has also asked the department to censure Outgoing head of department Enoch Nzama and Ramburran over the unlawful R4-million PPE contract they awarded to Amakhono Capital.
The KwaZulu-Natal department of education faces a huge management crisis — its top management, including the outgoing head of department, the current acting head of department  and its chief financial officer, has been implicated in personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
