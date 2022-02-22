Police officers among suspects in foiled Rosettenville cash-in-transit heist

Two police officers are among the 25 suspects allegedly responsible for a deadly foiled cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, Johannesburg South, on Monday afternoon.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said one of the five police officers who was wounded in the incident has died. The officer was among a multidisciplinary team that included members of the metro police and the South African Police Service who were involved in a heavy gunfire exchange with an armed cash heist gang linked to previous robberies.

The scene was still being processed on Tuesday morning, with Ipid saying the officers who survived the confrontation were too traumatised to speak.

The death toll among the suspects stood at eight, according to Ipid, while two were critical in hospital.

Among the ten arrested was a Batswana and a known mastermind behind several hits on cash vans. The Hawks in Limpopo said it was not the same Batswana who appeared in the Mmabatho regional court in August last year. That man was arrested by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, who linked the 22-year-old to various cash-in-transit and other robberies as well as an unkown number of police murders in 2020.

“Bodies of the deceased are scattered all over; we found some in people’s yards and outside neighbours gates,” said Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa on Monday evening while forensic specialists were combing the area.

Twelve rifles belonging to the suspects were recovered at various locations near South Rand Hospital and the surrounding areas, including more than 100 ammunition casings.

Ipid said about 15 officers were involved in the shootout with the suspects.

Uptick in cash heist stats over several years

South Africa’s latest crime statistics, released last week, showed 60 cash-in-transit robberies took place from October to December last year.

In 2018, the Institute for Security Studies said cash-in-transit robbery was one of the fastest growing forms of aggravated robbery in South Africa. At the time, ​​data from the South African Banking Risk Information Centre showed that these types of crime increased by 110% over four years.

A series of arrests after special operations were carried out over the past few months have yielded a number of successes. There are, however, indications that suspects implicated in some of the crimes are repeat offenders who are out on bail.

These include members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police service.

In July last year, a SANDF captain from Oudtshoorn was arrested for a cash-in-transit robbery at a petrol station on 19 July 2021.

Between October and November 2020 the Western Cape saw a 166.7% increase in cash-in-transit robberies.

On 12 February this year, an off-duty officer and a member of the SANDF were among 13 suspects arrested for a cash-in-transit robbery in Carletonville, Westonaria. Police said the SANDF member was out on bail for a similar crime.

In April last year, two warrant officers attached to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on charges relating to stolen evidence at the scene of a cash-in-transit robbery in Langlaagte, Johannesburg.

“Although it is difficult and disheartening to arrest our own, it is also necessary to do so when members are involved in serious crime,” Hawks head Lieutenant Godfrey Lebeya said at the time.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura commended police for their swift action on Monday, which included identifying two officers linked to other robberies in the province.

“Last week, the South African Police Services’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation detained two officers from the Crime Intelligence Unit on suspicion of conducting criminal activities with a gang of four to six individuals who are suspected of being involved in various robberies in Gauteng.”

The suspects, he said, were arrested for conspiracy to conduct armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of illegal guns and ammunition, possession of a stolen vehicle and police impersonation.

The premier said he strongly condemned the two officers for working with criminals. “We expect them to serve and protect communities from criminals. We are disappointed and expect the law to take its course. Those who engage in criminal activities must face the full might of the law.”

The provincial government has established a war room to address violent crimes in Gauteng.

Trauma as residents recount ‘war zone’

Residents of Rosettenville and surrounding suburbs described on social media what happened on Monday afternoon as a war zone near the Joburg Market and South Rand Hospital.

Janine Harvey said her family struggled to get to their home in The Hill and eventually had to enter through the back while suspects were exchanging gunfire with a helicopter.

“They were shooting out of helicopters, we couldn’t even get to our house. They were ruthless, shot back at the cops and injured the pilot and his co-pilot,” she said.

A message from a community group said three of the suspects had held a mother and her son hostage in a house in Hekla Street, The Hill. They were apparently rescued when law enforcement shot and killed the suspects.

Community policing forums in the affected areas sent messages warning residents to be vigilant because about nine suspects were believed to have escaped — some on foot, while a hijacking reported in Glenvista was believed to be related to Monday’s shootout.

Police Minister Behki Cele said the gang of about 25 men were known to police in connection with a spate of cash-in-transit heists in the past few months.

Cele was in Johannesburg at the time of the shootout and had just finished his submission at the Human Rights Commission hearing into the 2021 July unrest in Gauteng when he arrived at the crime scene.

He told reporters that the men were armed with AK47 rifles and had shot and injured a pilot and his assistant who were providing air support to law enforcement.

“We are working with heartless people that are prepared to kill people,” he said.

The Mail & Guardian was unable to independently verify if the suspects were under police surveillance at the time of the foiled heist.

Tunicia Phillips is a climate and economic justice reporting fellow, funded by the Open Society Foundation for South Africa.