Accounting officers block PPE looter blacklisting

Attempts by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to have more than 500 companies blacklisted for personal protective equipment (PPE) looting have not materialised because of the failure of accounting officers in departments and entities they had defrauded to act.

This is despite the SIU’s recommendations that the companies — and their directors — be permanently banned from doing business with the state in its reports delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who authorised the investigations in response to looting of the R500-billion allocated in early 2020 as part of government’s Covid-19 response.

The failure by accounting officers to play their role in initiating consequence management has also been criticised by the treasury.

At a presentation to parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) this week, SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi said 506 referrals had been made to different accounting authorities of municipalities, entities and departments by the investigative body.

Of these, 202 were in Gauteng and 131 in KwaZulu-Natal, with the rest of the referrals affecting the Free State, Limpopo and North West.

Mothibi said they had made referrals against companies and their directors — along with civil servants implicated in helping them unlawfully gain contracts — as part of their mandate to ensure that those who defrauded the state were held to account.

“We need to hold those responsible for irregularities and wrongdoing to account. This straddles across all areas, whether its public sector, private sector, officials or even service providers,” Mothibi said.

He said the SIU was “geared up to ensure that there is consequence” and that the recommendations against private sector individuals illustrated this.

The treasury’s acting chief procurement officer, Molefe Fani, said that 56 companies and 87 directors had been placed on its restricted suppliers list for periods of between one and 10 years. None of these were related to the PPE corruption referrals.

Fani said that accounting officers involved in the PPE matters “have not indicated to the national treasury the need for the registration of suppliers and defaulters”.

“Accounting officers don’t inform us on cases of restriction and where there is a default judgement. We run short of notifications,” he said.

Scopa members indicated that they would call accounting officers from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng before the committee to explain their lack of action.

Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo said that blacklisting was necessary to take forward the fight against corruption in the government and state-owned entities and to ensure good governance.

Among the more notorious companies against whom accounting officers have failed to act included Digital Vibes, which defrauded the health department of R150-million, and Morar Incorporated and Amakhono Capital, which were awarded irregular PPE contracts and an additional unlawful contract to investigate the “disappearance” of personal protective equipment during March and April 2020 by the KwaZulu-Natal education department.

The KwaZulu-Natal education department’s chief financial officer, Lalisingh Rambaran, former head of department Enock Nzama and its acting head of department, Barney Mthembu — its accounting officers — were all named by the SIU as being responsible for irregular awards to Morar.

They have not been sanctioned by MEC Kwazi Mshengu, who has attempted to have some of the SIU findings against his officials set aside.

Digital Vibes is linked to disgraced former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his associate, Tahera Mather, while Morar Incorporated and Amakhono are owned by Roshan Morar, an ANC-connected auditor and board chairperson of the provincial government’s Ithala Development Finance Corporation.

None of the three companies have been blacklisted, while Morar Incorporated continues to do significant business with the education department, the eThekwini municipality and a number of other departments.

Morar has also not been sanctioned by Ithala Development Finance Corporation, which referred the matter to economic development MEC Ravi Pillay, under whose department Ithala falls. Pillay has not acted against Morar despite the two SIU findings against him.

The SIU made referrals against both, recommending “the blacklisting of digital vibes from conducting business with the public sector”.

Mshengu has not responded to questions on the matter sent to him last week.