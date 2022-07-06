Subscribe

PPE looter Roshan Morar lands plum KZN treasury contract

Corruption Watch wants the KwaZulu-Natal provincial treasury to reverse the appointment of serial personal protective equipment (PPE) looter and politically connected auditor Roshan Morar from its supply-chain management oversight panel.

Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

×