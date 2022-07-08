Covid looter Roshan Morar lands plum KwaZulu-Natal treasury contract

Corruption Watch wants the KwaZulu-Natal treasury to reverse the appointment of serial personal protective equipment (PPE) looter and politically connected auditor Roshan Morar from its supply-chain management oversight panel.

Last weekend, the provincial treasury issued a public notice that Morar Incorporated had been appointed to its 12-member panel of supply-chain management specialists for a three-year period.

The highly influential panel will “provide support” to provincial departments, their entities, municipalities and municipal entities to “ensure improved service delivery and quicker turnaround times in the supply-chain management”.

The appointment was made despite Morar Incorporated being sanctioned by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) over an irregular contract, which it was awarded by the education department in the province to “recover” missing PPE.

Last year, Morar Incorporated agreed to give back the R2-million it was paid for the illegal contract, while another of Morar’s companies, Amakhono Capital, was sanctioned for an unlawful R4-million contract to supply the department with backpack spray guns.

The SIU found that Morar’s company had violated supply-chain management procedures and that the officials had included their documentation after the close of the tender, with Morar offering to settle to avoid the matter going to the SIU’s special tribunal.

The SIU recommended the department take action against top officials involved in both awards — including former acting head of department Barney Mthembu, former head of department Enoch Nzama and chief finance officer Lalsingh Rambaran — but MEC Kwazi Mshengu challenged the findings.

Morar’s company sits on the education department’s supply-chain management panel and staff from his office were deployed to run the finance section several years ago under the tenure of then education director general Cassius Lubisi.

Lubisi is now board chairperson of Morar Incorporated.

Morar, board chairperson of the Ithala Development Finance Corporation, the provincial government’s development bank, was appointed to the board of several public entities, including the Public Investment Corporation, where he presided over the R9-billion lost in investments to the Lancaster Group.

At the time, he was a director of L101, a Lancaster subsidiary.

Despite the SIU findings, Ithala’s board declined to act against Morar, instead referring the decision to economic development MEC Ravi Pillay, under whose mandate Ithala fell.

Pillay has also failed to act against Morar.

In addition, Morar has been at the centre of a battle with the eThekwini Municipality, which went to court to force him to justify the costs involved in a R90-million auditing contract.

Corruption Watch researcher Tharin Pillay said the organisation condemned the appointment of Morar Incorporated by the provincial treasury and was looking at having it overturned.

Pillay said the company had not only been sanctioned by the SIU over the irregular PPE-related contract from the education department, but had also been criticised by the high court in Pietermaritzburg for attempting to prevent an investigation into the eThekwini Municipality contract.

“Morar provided no justification for failing to hand over documents to which the municipality was entitled. The court — in that case — noted that Morar Incorporated’s ‘hands do not appear to be clean’.

“Based on the various findings, we agree,” Pillay said.

“The Zondo reports are replete with examples of procurement processes being abused by dishonest people and companies who seek to appropriate public resources. Morar Incorporated’s history appears to fit this model.”

Pillay said it was “vitally important” that sanctioned companies like Morar Incorporated, and the politically connected elites who operated them, were prevented from doing business with the government.

“We cannot allow a situation where a person or company who has been implicated in corrupt activity in one sphere is allowed to continue working in another. To do so would be contrary to the principle of accountability,” Pillay said.

Corruption Watch was in the process of potentially appealing the appointment and pushing for Morar to be blacklisted by the national treasury, to restrict his ability to do business with the government, Pillay said.

Carol Coetzee, KwaZulu-Natal head of treasury, said in response to written questions from the Mail & Guardian that while the concerns around the appointment were “well understood”, Morar Incorporated had not been blacklisted by the education department and, as such, was eligible to bid for the contract.

Coetzee said the SIU sanction, unlike a court order, “did not not create grounds for automatic restriction by the national treasury” and that blacklisting could only take place as part of a process initiated by the accounting office of the department whose supply-chain management process had been violated.

“The bidder in question is not listed as either a tender defaulter or restricted supplier, therefore there are no grounds for the said service provider to be excluded from a bidding process,” Coetzee said.

“This then makes Morar Incorporated eligible to bid and be considered for business by the government.”

Coetzee said, however, that the provincial treasury had written to the accounting officer of the education department to “seek clarity on this matter”.

“According to our records, this company is not listed and, therefore, if the company meets the technical requirements of the tender, we are obliged to appoint the company. Should the company be listed on the default listing, during the term of the contract, we would cancel the contract in terms of the provisions thereof,” she said.

Morar said he did not believe that the SIU sanction should prevent him from doing business with the government.SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago did not respond to queries from Mail & Guardian.