Politically connected auditor Roshan Morar – sanctioned last year by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for personal protective equipment (PPE) looting – has been frozen out as board chairperson of the Ithala Development Finance Corporation.

The KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environment ministry – under which the entity falls – chose not to re-appoint Morar as board chairperson in June when it appointed a new board.