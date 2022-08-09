Covid-19 PPE looter Roshan Morar dies

Politically connected auditor and disgraced personal protective equipment (PPE) looter Roshan Morar has died in a Pietermaritzburg hospital after a lengthy illness.

Morar, 56, one of the province’s most influential business people, whose connections spanned several successive ANC administrations and cut across the factions in the governing party, died early on Tuesday.

Morar secured a number of key appointments to public entities — including the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and the Airports Company of South Africa — during the tenure of former president Jacob Zuma.