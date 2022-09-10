Gauteng Health ‘ignorant’ of arson at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital

The Gauteng Health Department says it is urgently trying to source the police forensic report blaming arson as the cause of the first of two fires at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital (CMAH).

The initial blaze threw Gauteng health services into disarray for 15 months by displacing more than 1 000 patients, costing lives and drastically reducing treatment capacity — which has yet to be completely restored.

The blaze broke out in a store room on 16 April 2021, destroying medical goods worth R40-million and forcing the decanting of most of the 1 068 inpatients to other hospitals, disrupting outpatient capacity at and overloading nearby state hospitals.

While nobody died or was injured in the fire, the disruption in care, including trauma capacity and oncology services, may have cost lives, although this tally has never been made public.

Asked about the leaking this week of the now-dated arson finding made by senior police forensic fire investigator, Captain Pravisha Ramsundar, Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said they were, “anxiously waiting to get hold of her findings to confirm the media reports.”

“This is so the necessary steps can be taken. I don’t want to speculate on media reports that it was arson and that it was related to covering up foul play. It’s very easy to jump to those conclusions in our country and, yes, we can’t rule out anything, which is why the actual report is so critical,” he added.

However, academics and clinicians either working at CMAH or closely linked to it are deeply suspicious because affidavits show the fire coincided with a stocktaking audit uncovering “discrepancies”, prompting an imminent, more comprehensive probe.

The head of internal medicine at CMAH, Professor Omar Mohamed, told Mail & Guardian: “There’s no doubt shenanigans were happening — it’s been going on for years.”

Modiba said CMAH had 974 of the previously empty 1 068 beds reoccupied with all departments running and “just a few constrained,” while outpatient numbers were at around 65 000 per month, compared to 70 000 per month before the blaze.