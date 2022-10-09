The street school of Desiree Ellis

It is only a slight exaggeration to say that Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis’s lasting education at primary school was in street soccer.

Ellis, her sisters and cousins attended Dryden Street Primary in Cape Town’s Salt River in the 1970s, and when school and homework at Auntie Susan Ellis was over, they rushed for the rough and tumble of the street.

“We played in Greef and Westminster streets,” remembers Ellis.