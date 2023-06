Book your tickets here

Join us for a riveting conversation between Paul Holden, author of Zondo at your Fingertips and M&G Editor-in-Chief Ron Derby.

Delve into a gripping narrative. Paul Holden, a key witness at the commission, with Ron Derby will guide us through the commission’s findings on state capture and corruption.

Seats are limited, so secure your spot now and be part of the conversation.

Date: 11 June

Time: 10 am

Venue: Emzini, 12 Lewes Road, Westdene (opposite the Westdene Dam)

