Cape Town pub cleared of ‘racism’

Police have cleared Cape Town-based Hank’s Olde Irish pub on Bree Street of racism following the completion of a nine-month investigation.

The pub made headlines in December after a video posted by Christopher Logan claiming racial discrimination against his friend, Thabiso Danca, went viral on social media. It was alleged that Danca was denied entry to the pub because of his race.

In a statement released by the pub on Wednesday, it said police had found the allegations of racism were “fabricated by individuals seeking to exploit a situation for personal gain”.

Pub owner Johnny Papadakis told the Mail & Guardian he was pursuing civil and criminal claims against Danca and Logan, including charges of crimen injuria.

Danca alleged he was barred from entering the pub on 1 December due to his race, but this allegation was unfounded. Instead, the police investigation determined that Danca failed to produce a valid ID upon entering the pub and consequently his age could not be verified.

Danca was allowed entry when his friends verified his age.

Logan — who was not present at the time of the incident — published a video of the event accusing the pub of racism. He also approached the pub the next day, which resulted in the pub’s owners opening a case of assault after Logan allegedly became aggressive.

The video sparked racial tension and caused the pub to temporarily close its doors. The Economic Freedom Fighters led protests outside the pub while the South African Human Rights Commission announced it would investigate the allegations of racism.

The commission has not made a statement on its findings, since announcing an investigation.

“To my knowledge there were no criminal charges against us regarding the racist allegations. The equality court sent us charges but when we addressed the issues we were met with silence. We have insisted they conclude the issue or address our response, which they haven’t because they can’t get in contact with either of the accusers,” Papadakis said.