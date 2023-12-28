Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused made calls to Kelly Khumalo’s phone

Fisokuhle Ntuli, accused number five in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, called a cellphone number registered to the footballer’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, twice before the Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead in October 2014. (Photo by Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane)

Fisokuhle Ntuli, accused number five in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, called a cellphone number registered to the footballer’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, twice before the Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead in October 2014.

This is according to the fourth state witness, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, who on Thursday told the Pretoria high court: “During my analysis, I discovered that Kelly Khumalo with the number xxxxxxxxxx received a call from Fisokuhle Ntuli with the number xxxxxxxxxx. The first call lasted almost two minutes and the second was just more than a minute.”

Steyn is a police data analyst who assessed the cellphone data records of all the people who were in Khumalo house in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on 26 October 2014, the night of the murder.

He said some of the data had been deleted from Khumalo’s phone after Meyiwa died.

Continuing his testimony on Friday, Steyn told the court that there was also communication between the five men who are on trial.

“Our records show that number xxxxxxxxxx belonging to accused number five [Ntuli] received a call from number xxxxxxxxxx belonging to accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi,” Steyn said.

He added that a SIM swap was made on Meyiwa’s cellphone after his murder in what the state says was a botched robbery.

The trial started again from scratch last week, with a new judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, who replaced Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela, who was suspended for misconduct after failing to deliver judgments within a reasonable period.

The five people on trial, Ntuli, Ntanzi, Mthokozisi Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Mthobisi Ncube have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.