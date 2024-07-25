University of Pretoria senate backs boycott of Israel’s academic institutions

South African higher academic institutions have called for a ceasefire and the promotion of education in Palestine-Israel

The University of Pretoria senate has passed a resolution supporting a comprehensive boycott of all Israeli academic institutions and has called for an audit of UP’s investments with Israel.

“We request the university to audit … all agreements and contracts to determine if these are with Israeli academic institutions, Israeli-owned businesses or companies, or other entities complicit in supporting Israel oppressing the Palestinian people, and to further request the University to end all such relationships,” the senate said in a statement.

The university said in its efforts to uphold the university’s “commitment to accountability and social justice”, it “supports a comprehensive boycott of all Israeli academic institutions”.

This includes desisting from enrolling in Israeli-linked international faculty teaching and student programmes, conducting research with or at Israeli institutions, and participating in academic visits or fact-finding undertakings funded by Israel or its affiliated institutions.

The University of Pretoria joins other higher learning institutions such as Nelson Mandela University, the University of Cape Town (UCT) and the University of Western Cape (UWC), which have passed resolutions in support of Palestine and resolved to end academic relations with Israel-affiliated establishments.

On 6 May the Nelson Mandela University said it would “refrain from entering into business negotiations and/or contractual agreements with businesses and/or companies of Israeli origin and/or that are complicit in supporting Israel in oppressing the Palestinian people”.

Similarly, UCT said on 24 June no academic from the university “may enter into relations, or continue relations with, any research group and/or network whose author affiliations are with the Israeli Defence Force, and/or the broader Israeli military establishment”.

Four days later the UWC said in its own statement that it would “fully disengage from Israeli academic institutions, in line with The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel guidelines”.

While the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) did not explicitly mention its efforts to divest from Israel, on 5 July its senate passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire and added that it would establish efforts to uphold the rights of the Palestinian people.

“We further commit to providing meaningful and ongoing academic support to the re-building of the education and health systems in Palestine, within the mandate of Wits University,” it said. This was after pro-Palestinian students at the univerity held a five-day encampment in front of its Great Hall building in early May.

The students said they had faced hostility from Wits after security officials removed their gazebo from the grounds.

Last December, South Africa launched a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

In an advisory opinion on 19 July, the court said Israel must withdraw from occupied Palestinian land “as rapidly as possible” because it was breaching international law.