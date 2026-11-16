Police are investigating a possible link between the killing of nine people at Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria and the deadly Saulsville hostel shooting in December 2025.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni confirmed on Monday that one of the nine victims was a person of interest in the investigation into the Saulsville massacre, which claimed 12 lives and left 13 others injured.

Mthombeni said investigators were considering retaliation as one of the possible motives behind Sunday's attack. Turf disputes are also among the lines of investigation. However, police have not established a definitive motive or confirmed that the two incidents are connected.

In a further disturbing detail, Mthombeni revealed that a school-going child discovered the bodies after going to the shack to ask a relative for money to buy tuck for school. Authorities have also confirmed that a 16-year-old was among those killed, according to subsequent reports from the scene.

Police have mobilised Crime Intelligence and the deputy provincial commissioner's Tracking Team to identify and locate those responsible. The Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes, Murder and Robbery Unit is investigating the case. No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi condemned the killings during a visit to the area, calling for a thorough investigation and urging residents to assist police with information.

The latest killings have also raised renewed concerns about violent crime in the country.

In a separate shooting in Sweetwaters, near Pietermaritzburg, eight people were found dead in a vehicle, bringing the death toll from the two weekend attacks to at least 17.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the Jeffsville shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit an anonymous tip-off through the MySAPS application.