As a prayer service in honour of the late South African former deputy president Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka gets underway on Sunday - ahead of her state funeral in the Eastern Cape next Saturday - more tributes have continued to pour in, with the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation describing her as “a distinguished South African”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 – a funeral status prescribed in the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy for tributes to current and former deputy presidents.

President Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country from Sunday morning until the evening of next Saturday.

In a statement, the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation said it has learnt “with profound sadness of the passing of Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former deputy president of the Republic of South Africa, former United Nations (UN) under-secretary-general and executive director of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women)”.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr Bulelani Ngcuka, husband of the late Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka, to the children, extended family, friends, colleagues and comrades.

“Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka was a distinguished South African whose contribution to our country’s democratic journey and to international development, will remain an important part of our history,” said the foundation.

As South Africa’s first woman deputy president, Mlambo-Ngcuka “broke significant barriers in political leadership and helped expand the possibilities for women’s participation at the highest levels of public life”.

“As executive director of the UN Women, Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka further demonstrated an enduring commitment to gender equality, empowerment of women and girls - and the pursuit of a more just and inclusive world.

“This work went beyond representation - it created meaningful opportunities, advanced women’s rights and challenged the structural inequalities that continue to hold societies back,” added the foundation.

It said Mlambo-Ngcuka’s lifelong dedication to education, youth development, social justice and women’s empowerment, “carried through the Umlambo Foundation, which she founded to support school leadership – deeply resonating with the values and work of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation”.

It added: “The legacy of Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka reminds us that leadership must ultimately be measured by how it improves the lives of others - opening doors for those who follow.

“South Africa has lost a formidable woman, a trailblazer and a committed public servant, whose contribution transcended our national borders.

“The influence of Dr Mlambo-Ngcuka will continue to be felt by generations of women and young people who draw inspiration from the path the former deputy president helped forge.

“May the family find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

The foundation, founded by its patron, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, promotes inclusive dialogue, technology and education through collaboration with civil society across Africa.

Since her passing, the Mlambo-Ngcuka Morningside home has seen high profile political, religious and business leaders visiting the bereaved family.

Among them was former president Thabo Mbeki, under whom Mlambo-Ngcuka served as deputy from 2005 to 2008 – becoming the first woman to serve in that position.

“She was a very important person, very important South African and we were able to offer the whole world this outstanding person,” remarked Mbeki in tribute to Mlambo-Ngcuka.