Steenhuisen | A DA-ANC coalition not off the table

Speaking to the Mail & Guardian this week, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the Constitution is very clear about who can serve as president and what qualifications are required.

“If we want to exclude 87% of the population because they don’t have a degree from getting public offers, I think that’s very elitist and I think it’s very exclusionary,” he said.

“Nothing I learnt in politics had any bearing whatsoever on what politics is really about.”

“There’s nothing I would have learned in university that I haven’t learnt over the last 23 years of being an activist, being a councillor, being a member of a provincial legislature and being a member of parliament, a chief whip and a leader of a political party that could stand me in better stead to be able to lead here.”

EFF leader, Julius Malema, sat down with the Mail & Guardian’s Lizeka Tandwa for a one-on-one interview. Malema has to decide whether the party’s Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, is the right person to lead the election battle in the hotly contested province of KwaZulu-Natal. Also, he said that the door was still open to collaboration with the DA and MK parties after the elections, but not with ANC’s Ramaphosa.

