Elections 2024     |     Thu 28 Mar

This limited series newsletter offers deep dives and timely updates from the Mail & Guardian’s esteemed politics and elections team. Your essential guide through South Africa’s pivotal elections, enriched by our historic journey from apartheid to democracy. Allow us to connect the past, present, and future of our nation’s democratic evolution.

This week we sat down with Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. We focus on that party, where they are at, what they want and a dash of where they have come from. 

 

Steenhuisen | A DA-ANC coalition not off the table

The Democratic Alliance has not completely shut the door on a coalition with the ANC, if its Multi-Party Charter alliance fails in its objective of unseating the governing party in the 29 May general elections, DA leader John Steenhuisen said.

Ramaphosa ‘blown’ his chances of saving SA, says Zille

Former DA leader Helen Zille told the M&G that her views on working with Ramaphosa’s ANC had changed. In her opinion, working with the governing party now would destroy the DA.
John Steenhuisen | It’s elitist to exclude people from public office because they don’t have a degree

Speaking to the M&G this week, Steenhuisen said the Constitution is very clear about who can serve as president and what qualifications are required.
From before apartheid | Where have the DA come from? 

 

Graphic Da Short Website 1000px

 

 

HE SAID IT

John Steenhuisen 6506 Dv
DA Leader John Steenhuisen. Photographed in Johannesburg, 15 March 2024. (Delwyn Verasamy / M&G)

 

Listen to the full interview. 

If you don’t see the embed, click here

 

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

EFF leader, Julius Malema, sat down with the Mail & Guardian’s Lizeka Tandwa for a one-on-one interview. Malema has to decide whether the party’s Deputy President, Floyd Shivambu, is the right person to lead the election battle in the hotly contested province of KwaZulu-Natal. Also, he said that the door was still open to collaboration with the DA and MK parties after the elections, but not with ANC’s Ramaphosa.

If you can’t see the embed, click here

 

