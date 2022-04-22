Mkhize’s resignation shows moral character rare among local leaders

In the spirit of renewal, the question that most ANC members need to ask themselves is what kind of members and leaders they need to have moving forward. One could say that they need to have ethical members and leaders in their organisation. Being ethical means that a person has integrity, trust, fairness, transparency, respect and honesty. An ethical leader will have a set of values and principles that will be recognised by the majority of South Africans. It is very rare to find a leader who resigns when their reputation is compromised in the ANC or their name has been brought into disrepute on the basis of allegations.

When Zweli Mkhize went on special leave, he did something that is not common in South African politics — a minister taking special leave came as a shock to many of us. We have never heard of a minister who goes on special leave because of allegations that are still at a stage at which they have not been charged or have not appeared in court. It takes a rare breed to do so and when Mkhize resigned without being charged, many of us did not believe that a minister could resign because of corruption allegations.

One previous example is when former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene quit in 2018, after admitting to the Zondo Commission that he indeed had a meeting with members of the Gupta family, who had been implicated in the state capture report. When we talk about ethical leadership, Nene and Mkhize should be mentioned among those who are ethical: they both did something that is rare in South African politics, that is, resigning as a minister when their name was compromised.

Mkhize left ministerial office perks such as the so-called blue lights to clear his name, which most people would not do. Most leaders will just continue as if everything is okay and ignore all the media reports on allegations of corruption. Only men and women who still have a conscience will resign from a position of power under such circumstances. Mkhize’s action showed that he has a conscience, which most politicians lack.

We need to ask ourselves why it is that we do not see more leaders like Mkhize in our political landscape, who would step aside voluntarily when their names are compromised or their reputations are compromised in government. Most leaders are self centred, which is why it is difficult for them to resign from a position of power. The ANC members going to its 55th national conference will have to look at the type of leaders they elect to lead the ANC. South Africans want men and women who are honest and transparent. They want people who respect the constitution, as Mkhize showed through his actions when he took seriously the oath he took when he took on his position.

Mkhize did not place President Cyril Ramaphosa in a difficult position by wanting to hold on to power for his selfish interests or bring unnecessary instability within government and the health sector. Mkhize decided to resign and put South Africa first. This is something that Ramaphosa as the president of the ANC needs to appreciate and acknowledge in the process of renewing the ANC and when building a developmental state.

It is clear that Mkhize understands and respects the law of this country as he is following relevant processes to clear their name. He respects the constitution of the country. His decision to take the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on review through the court shows that he has faith in the judicial system. This proves that he respects the rule of law and believes that it is objective and fair. While on the other hand, he has also fully cooperated with the parliamentary ethics committee on members’ interests. The committee on ethics cleared him on 12 April 2022. This showed that he is an ethical leader as he has subjected himself before parliament. It is clear that he can be held to account as a public representative.

In the ANC, most leaders who are accused of corruption have a tendency to launch cheap political campaigns and play victim, saying that they are being targeted or there is war against them. Mkhize did not go around hosting ANC meetings or launching a campaign that is against Ramaphosa and accusing him of using the SIU report to fight him.

The process of renewal is not easy, but it needs strong women and men to advance it. Mkhize has been cleared by the joint committee on ethics. He was not arrogant and dismissive; this shows that he is a principled member of the ANC, a quality which we struggle to find today in the ANC. In this regard, his leadership style is commendable.The ANC is going to its 55th national conference in December and it needs more people like Mkhize who put South Africa ahead of their personal interests. He could have fought to stay in power to keep the perks that come with being a minister and not care about clearing his name after the Digital Vibes saga in which the SIU issued a report that accused him of wrongdoing as the minister of health.