“We plead, o Lord. Members of this organisation stand apart from each other. With your word, o Lord, let the bones come together … please let us leave this place as one body, intact.” That was the prayer made by Bishop JS Luphuwana at the opening of the recent ANC policy conference.
Will the ANC’s bones come together to bring it new life?
We make it make sense
If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”
WELCOME TO YOUR M&G
Already a subscriber? Sign in here