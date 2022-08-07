Subscribe

Opinion

Will the ANC’s bones come together to bring it new life?

Photos: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images & Delwyn Verasamy
0

“We plead, o Lord. Members of this organisation stand apart from each other. With your word, o Lord, let the bones come together … please let us leave this place as one body, intact.” That was the prayer made by Bishop JS Luphuwana at the opening of the recent ANC policy conference. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Mcebisi Ndletyana
Mcebisi Ndletyana is a professor of political science at the University of Johannesburg and co-author of a forthcoming book on the centenary history of Fort Hare University.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Will the ANC’s bones come together to bring it new...

M&G Premium

Analysis of the the resolutions taken at the party’s policy talks show it will take good leadership and bold action to restore the ANC
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Friday

Indulge in the Loading Bay’s ethical food

The restaurant, which encourages regenerative farming, is tucked away in Cape Town’s De Waterkant.
kimberley schoeman
Opinion

Why medical research is leaving poor countries behind

Information is collected in wealthy countries and nine out of 10 people in low- and middle-income countries can’t get safe, affordable and timely surgery
allyn auslander & priyanka naidu
Opinion

Inform people about climate change to reduce conflict, violence with...

The country is ill-equipped to respond to the devastation caused by the climate crisis and must develop mitigation strategies
sabina taderera
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×