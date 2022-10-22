Walking on the streets of Fietas: Reflections on pain, loss and hope

I see Ntate across the grassed field sitting low on something with his back against the high wall of a house. He is looking down, reading. I don’t see what he is reading or what he is sitting on, but an image from the milieu of 1950s black Johannesburg lays itself square in my view of him.

A man, in an Ayres cap, 22” straight pants with turn-ups and shiny Florsheim shoes, sitting on an upturned brick, arms stretched out holding a broadsheet at either end, reading. Maybe the news, maybe the races, maybe the soccer. The image rolls like an 8mm film. The man tilts the broadsheet forward to face up, raises it with arms still outstretched above his head, and taps it in the middle, with his head, to fold it inside out into half, the better to read till that page is turned over to broadsheet held by extended arms again.

Ntate sees me as I park and walks across to meet us. I am with the younger of my two sons, Zaki, and the son of a family friend, Cairan.

The latest of plans apparently is to develop this patch of land, left bare for almost 45 years, into a proper park. It does lend itself to that. Grassed and tidy in the midst of housing and played on by the local kids. The residents themselves more than likely ensured it did not get taken over by long grass, rubbish and vagrants. Ironic. Because just diagonally across the space from where we stand, in the old days, was an open area that was known as Magaba, as Ntate reminds me.

In ruins: Ntate at his home, which was demolished after it burned down. Photo: Paul Botes.

It is where people would gather to sit and drink Mbamba — a fermented concoction of brown bread, malt, brown sugar and yeast — out of cast-off tin cans. They drank till they were stukkend. But that was another time, when we literally did not know better, and did not have the judgement engendered by class mobility. Apartheid was a great leveller of all black people.

Ntate is an old acquaintance, from the days of The Fietas Festival in the early 2000s. He still lives in Fietas. Or used to until very recently. In something like a two by three metre partitioned space built into the yawning top floor of a building for the homeless on the corner of 11th and Krause streets. The whole building burnt down the other day. The casualty of a tipped-over candle by a young man doing his homework. Ntate had feared that if he moved to live anywhere else, he would be removed from a database for possible housing. He’s been on the list for 25 years. Now with the homeless made homeless he has sought accommodation in nearby Brixton, but the housing waiting list remains intact.

Black African people were the first to be moved out of Fietas, to areas in Soweto, first in the late 1920s and then again in the early 1930s. Many black African people however, like Ntate’s family, had continued to live in Fietas. Then there were the removals of the 1960s and 1970s that targeted the rest of the community, the so-called coloured, Indian and Malay people. The few Chinese fell through the cracks, into a bewildered wilderness, there being no designated group area for Chinese. By law, if their potential neighbours in a white designated area agreed, they could move in to reside there.

I look down 22nd Street. I see Ntate, his back to me, walking home. He is back from school and looking forward to his lunch of bread. The bread is in the kitchen cabinet, his mother tells him. But the cabinet is on the back of the government truck standing in the street outside.

Somehow over time, including because of sibling disputes over inheritance of the family home allocated in Soweto, Ntate ended up in the shelter. One time, when working as a night security guard, he rented a bed in Mayfair. He shared it with another person who, when at work during the day, gave Ntate access to the bed.

We meet now on the street of his childhood home. Of course, there is no evidence of the home. Others, suburban-like grandiosities, have replaced it. There are only a handful of terraced cottages left with the classic Fietas facades, small colonnaded stoeps and tin roofs. First came the sub-economic houses built for white Afrikaners who were moved in in our stead, then the renovations of a number of those houses by people who were able to settle here after apartheid.

Layer upon layer makes for deeper and deeper excavation. Not too many sub-economic houses were built though. For some reason the vision, whatever it was, was abandoned. The land on which the park is now planned for by the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) bears testimony to that; one of many scars of painful injury that marks the area.

My father and my mother’s sister once jointly owned a house on 22nd Street, an investment which they rented out, while my family rented a two-roomed flat on 20th, where I was born, in 1959. The property on 22nd was appropriated with minimal compensation when we were moved out to Lenasia in 1968, 30km away. My father chose for us to move before the bulldozers came. And like the father in Roberto Benigni’s Life is Beautiful, he made it a positive relocation.

Post-apartheid we lodged a land restitution claim for the property on 22nd Street. That was 27 years ago. The claim has yet to be settled. Twenty-five years plus seems to be a marker for post-apartheid promises made in the glow of freedom.

It has been a few years since I last walked the streets of Fietas, and it is decidedly less familiar. The ground has shifted. New people, new developments, new dynamics — and I need Ntate to help me make sense of it. It feels like the Wild West. Everyone is doing what they will, jostling for an appropriation of one kind or another. Interregnum follows interregnum.

We walk west into what is now called Ring Road. It cuts off 22nd – as well as the parallel 21st, 20th, 19th and 18th streets — that used to run all the way to the top, to Krause Street. Between Ring Road and Krause Street is a paved, fenced-off car park, for the adjacent 22nd Street mosque. The car park is an encroachment by the new management of the old mosque, including a small plot provisionally allocated to my family and my still surviving aunt by the Land Claims Commission.

The actual land on 22nd Street that the apartheid state took from my father and aunty cannot be given back. It has been long acquired by someone else and developed on. The final steps towards restitution via the alternative plot in the car park, has for years been held up by some rezoning requirements on the part of the Johannesburg City Council. By now we are spent. Years of unanswered telephone calls and messages and indecisive community meetings, heard about only by chance through word of mouth, have not resulted in any progress toward final settlement of the land claims.

Worse has been the denial of an emotional settlement for my now late father and mother. And my aunty is now 91. In the meantime, the boundaries of the frontier expand. Where is the deep feeling I used to have to hold a piece of land in this place? Is it still there, to be excavated?

The ‘Docrats Ruins’ withstood the bulldozers of forced removals and the Group Areas Act. Photo: Paul Botes

There is scaffolding all the way up and around a minaret that is being built on the mosque. Another floor has been added on top of what used to be the madrassah, its semi-arches rising on either side to an intricately designed, slightly more than semi-circular structure, are all gone. I don’t have the architectural terminology to name the semi-circular structure. It rose out of the madrassah like a sentinel with its face to the land north, toward 17th Street. The distinctive glossy green mimbar that juts out from the inside of the mosque in a dome has been plastered over, like our memory.

I wonder what permissions have been acquired for the renovations. Built by the Malay community in 1935, the heritage of the mosque should be conserved by the Provincial Heritage Resources Authority of Gauteng (Phrag). Section 34 of the National Heritage Resources Act states that “no person may alter or demolish any structure or part of a structure which is older than 60 years without a permit issued by the relevant provincial heritage resources authority”.

Phrag has failed disastrously to conserve the heritage of Fietas, particularly in the time during and following our annual festivals in the early 2000s, which offered dynamic opportunity to do so on the basis of still viable heritage infrastructure, unified community interests and, most importantly, our will.

The Fietas Festival was a multi-faceted heritage reclamation project initiated by the former residents of the place. It celebrated the ways and values of a time and place that still resonates with the displaced and scattered community. Through reconnection with the experience of a profoundly integrated and cohesive community, the Fietas Festival aimed to confront the enduring legacies of the Group Areas Act, its racial, ethnic, religious and class divides; the erosion of values of caring and sharing; the deep alienation resulting from rupture. It was much more than just a romantic walk down memory lane.

At that time of heightened mobilisation and capacity for a heritage conservation agenda that married with the development needs of the present-day community, it was opportune with dynamic community partnership for Phrag to ensure the protection of still surviving heritage assets; for the Land Claims Commission to settle the land claims; and for the Johannesburg City Council and the JDA to develop the area on the basis of its surviving tangible and enduring intangible heritage value. That was the vision of The Fietas Festival.

Unfortunately, the Urban Development Framework commissioned by the City Council to which the community contributed this vision, was never implemented. The dig now is far, far too deep. The challenges are overwhelming and even more complex.

In the years immediately following the forced removals, this mosque, and another on 15th Street, stood in a barren landscape as defiant symbols of resistance. The apartheid state did not dare bulldoze them to the ground. People would continue to come from their distant racial ghettos to pray here. This mosque remains an anchor in the life of Johannesburg’s Malay people, even though they have lost their custodianship.

The Malay people were the first of Fietas’ residents when it was established for them in 1893 by Paul Kruger, the president of the Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek. In the years of The Fietas Festival and intermittently thereafter, the community would come together here for prayers and other customary events. Indeed, this is a true ancestral ground for the Malay people of Johannesburg.

Heydey: The traders of bustling 14th Street in Fietas were relocated in 1977. Photo Museum Africa

Just outside the fenced perimeter of the land claimed by the mosque, a plaque erected by The Fietas Festival at its first festival in 2002 stands forlornly on its brick plinth, amid plastic bags, fast food containers, broken bricks and bottles. It strives, proclaiming: “Fietas is the name given to this place by the people who once lived here before they were driven away by the apartheid government.”

Fietas began as the “Malay Location” in 1893 and was established as Pageview in 1943. Over generations it became home to a cosmopolitan community of people classified as coloured, Indian, African, Malay and Chinese: of Hindu, Christian, Muslim and indigenous African faiths; of workers, shopkeepers, artisans and professionals. It was a place of backyards and alleyways, mosques and churches, bioscopes, shebeens, corner cafes and the famous 14th Street bazaar.

With the coming of the Group Areas Act, forced removals began in the 1950s. Despite resistance, by 1977 most of the homes were bulldozed. The people were scattered to separate racial ghettos in Lenasia, Soweto, Eldorado Park and the western townships.

But the memory of this historic place lives on in the hearts of those who called it home and who, never to forget, were in essence made here.

Diagonally opposite, across Krause Street, is the old coloured school. My father schooled here. I schooled here. In my time it was divided into sections for children classified coloured and Indian. Black African children like Ntate had to attend school a 2.5km walk away somewhere near Crown North. Despite this there was little sense of racial difference among the children.

Percy, another friend, tells a story of how he one day suddenly couldn’t find his friends about in the streets. When he asked his mother where his friends were, she told him they had started school. When he asked to also go to school, his mother said he could not, because he was not coloured. He could only begin school the following year, she told him. Percy says that was the first time he was made conscious of the fact that he was “a Zulu”.

I look at the school and I can’t see into its evocative colonial-style interior anymore, with its arched walkways around a grassed apron. It is walled up high, but I glimpse the tops of a row of parked buses. Those walkways, at the 2004 Fietas Festival, exhibited 80 David Goldblatt photographs of Fietas in its final days.

My mother’s sisters excitedly call me to look at a photograph of a mannequin dressed in a wedding gown in a shop window. “You see that wedding dress?” they say, “that was sewn by your Naniema”, my mother’s mother. I am struck by another example of the profound integration of the community in its time, this one of an economic nature. My grandmother was a dressmaker who lived on 18th Street. The shop that sold her wares was around the corner on De La Rey Street.

All along Krause Street, from the coloured school to the girls’ school on the corner of 17th Street, many heritage properties have been taken over. Part of the church land next to the coloured school has been converted into a scrapyard, while the Jajbhai Memorial Hall is lived in by a family – who Ntate says wanted to build shacks for rental on an adjoining disused tennis court, only to be stopped by the council. The girls’ school as well as the Queenspark Grounds behind it, an iconic sandy patch, rich in legend, that was the home of non-racial sport, have too been taken over by the bus company. In the still-born development plan for the locality, these properties were proposed for appropriate development as community services, including a clinic, accessible state services, and a centre of memory.

Across from the plaque, the 250 000-odd square metres north of 17th Street has been fenced off by a used-minibus salesman. That open land has been as it is since the early 1970s when the houses and shops were demolished. It is all under land claims now. The City Council turns a blind eye to such appropriation because it is a barrier to other forms of land invasion. But no development can take place until the land claims are settled.

We walk back across Ring Road toward 20th Street, which is now less of a street than a paved little piazza. I recognise the man rushing past to the mosque. Kattie, Kattie! He turns, not recognising. I tell him my name, taking off my mask. He greets hastily and rushes on, apologetically, not wanting to miss the start of namāz. Kattie was a brilliant batsman. In another time he would have been a Protea. (I heard the other day that he has passed on. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un).

“Docrat’s Ruin” on 20th Street, so named by The Fietas Festival, is Fietas’ last surviving ruin, an informal memorial to the destruction of the Group Areas Act. The bulldozers were unable to topple its apparently steel-reinforced pillars, and so it has stood, a narrow, shelled-out, double-storey concrete block, once the bathroom of the Dokrat family home. What a stately home it was. The bottom formed a long promenade, off which were dwellings that were rented out. The top, held up by the long line of pillars, was a balcony which led to some 14 rooms for the 35-strong extended family. It was highly organised. All the sub-families contributed to a central kitty and committed to a roster for cooking duties. There is a David Goldblatt photograph of the lounge, a mother at a sewing machine, a daughter on the landline, the intricate wallpaper on the high wall to the ceiling. The delicate design of the wallpaper was reproduced in a public artwork in the subway, at the bottom of 20th Street, that the JDA had commissioned in 2008.

Zaki and Ciaran stand with their backs to the ruin in the square plot that fronts it, for a photograph. The ruin served as the backdrop for poetry recitals, oral history talks and musical performances during the Fietas Festivals. Ciaran and Zaki, and my older son Kamal, also performed against this backdrop as a fledgling pre-teen band.

We contemplate the flat in which I was born, higher up and on the opposite side of the street from the Dokrats. It now has a third storey. The bottom flat of my childhood sweetheart has been hollowed out behind a roll-up garage door. Does memory exist objectively, we ask? What happens to memory when the space that held it is no more? When the person that holds it is no more?

A little boy runs out of the passage from the flat, across the pavement, and into the street. His pretty face is framed by a fringe. “Beatles style please,” he tells Ismail Barber at the bottom of 20th Street. The street is narrowed by cars parked on either side all along its length. The boy joins other children at play. Kennetjie, rhubarb, blikkies, three tins, top, marbles, cricket, soccer. The families of the children sit on the colonnaded stoeps outside their front doors and watch them and drink tea and chat with passing neighbours. The boy’s father calls him from the flat balcony to remind him of an obligation. The little boy runs down the street, past the home of the gangster-like twins who sing qawwali, past Alan and Ming’s shop that hugs the narrow alleyway that connects with 19th Street, to Dawood’s shop. Dawood is stunned that the little boy has come to return a 5c that he was given extra in change.

“Feizel, Feizel,” someone shouts. It’s a woman getting out of a car at the house next to Dokrat’s ruin. “It’s Poppy!” she reveals. I remember her now. An old Fietas neighbour I knew as a child. We catch up on our respective siblings and shuffle them in correct peer-matching order. Her brother, Kattie, still lives in the house she’s visiting. Due to a legal technicality, a few families were able to withstand the removals.

Past barbed wire-topped walls, we walk down 20th Street to the T-junction with what was De La Rey Street and is now a part of Ring Road. Past the absences of the Star bioscope; the home of the sangoma who used to sit on the pavement pounding his muti in a mortar; my Chotiekhala’s dressmaking teaching room.

I see through the walls of the houses into kitchens where bathing takes place in a zinc bathtub and into backyards where multiple families share communal taps and toilets and live in harmony.

More barbed wire, three rolls high, stretches across the edge of De La Rey Street to seal it off from the road below that leads into what was called The Subway. Legend has it that the underpass was created following a huge explosion of an explosive-laden railway wagon in 1896. The Subway had a persona of its own. A space that gave passage to generations of lives between Fietas and Fordsburg and that contains stories of turf violence and romance.

David Goldblatt, In the Docrat living room before its destruction under the Group Areas Act, 20th Street, Fietas, Johannesburg. 1977, Silver gelatin hand print. Courtesy of the Goldblatt Legacy Trust and Goodman Gallery.

We peer through the barbed wire and see that the public artwork that commemorated these lives, installed by the JDA with community input, is utterly degraded. Based on old family photographs, every single steel cut-out representation on the walls on both sides of the subway – of a langarm dancing couple at the Springbok Hall, Fat Harry who sat on a stool like a fixture of 14th Street, my cousin Hanif and I on our first day at school – has been ripped off. The appropriation of informal recyclers. The steel that outlined an informal recycler with his trolley in tow has also been gouged out. Graffiti on gaudy hand-painted adverts for local businesses now adorn the walls. Cassim’s Fisheries, Storage Units to Let, Cycleworks. A dangerously exposed hole on the pedestrian pavement tells more of this story of reclamation. A seep of water, from broken piping somewhere, tears the wall. We turn away.

As we walk around and into 18th Street, I point out to Zaki where his grandfather, together with my uncles, once owned a fruit and vegetable shop on De La Rey Street before my time. It was graduation from being hawkers. Seems like De La Rey Street was always a line of shops. We knew Foxy’s Café; Fishy the Greek shop, where a challenging game of pinball could be had; Lalla’s Shoe Shop for Bata Toughees at the start of every school year; and Smiling Stores for Eid clothes.

I resisted a proposal by the local ANC branch, in 2015, to rename the street. It did not then figure in the consciousness that De La Rey Street had been named after the famous Boer general. If the intent was veneration of General JH de la Rey, it was subverted by the nature of the street itself and the meaning and association the black residents of Fietas infused it with. The historical people of Fietas are known by the names of their streets. Take the names of these streets away from a community that was forcibly uprooted and lost to one another by the rupture of history and dislocation, then their still deeply embedded anchors will come adrift.

Eighteenth Street, now part of Ring Road, is clean with wide manicured sidewalks and a sprinkling of large houses. A family sits on camp chairs under a tree outside the boundary wall of their house. This is a far cry from the 18th Street of old. Then it was one of the most decrepit of Fietas’s streets, with small houses neighbouring wall to wall, interspersed by shebeens, and drunkards in the gutter. Yet it was this street that gave me one of my lessons in values.

A kwela kwela comes rumbling down the street. It stops outside a shebeen and uniformed white policemen jump out and rush in. They boot a number of patrons out and throw them into the back of the van. Some of these people must be without passes and are destined for jail and the homelands. I do not know this of course. I am only six, standing on the pavement opposite, watching the violence of it all. The police gush litres and litres of Mbamba into the gutters. Down it flows. “These people have no shame,” the woman in hijab standing next to me says. She is talking about the police.

We cut north through to 17th Street. I tell Zaki that my Chotiekhala lived on 18th Street. They held out on moving to Lenasia for as long as possible. She was still busy cooking in the kitchen when the bulldozer began breaking down the house, I tell him.

We dodge traffic across the wide and busy 17th Street to reconnect with De La Rey further up. An empty rubbish bin tell-tales a rummage. Plastic packets and tin cans and cigarette boxes lie strewn all over the pavement. Turning left into De La Rey, we pass people talking in accents of Somalia and Malawi in addition to South Africa, people sleeping in the fronts of boarded-up shops, gatherings of waste pickers and recyclers, discarded syringes and youngsters openly injecting drugs, Nigerian salons, Bangladeshi shopkeepers, overflowing bins and rubbish-filled stormwater drains. The redeveloped streetscape by the JDA in about 2009 — with its street lamps modelled on those of old, parking kerbs, paving, trees and swing bins —lies in ruin. It was the only significant investment in the Urban Development Framework and was intended to attract enterprises and make for economic development.

We debate the degree of responsibility society bears for vandalism and degradation, for crime and grime and to what extent it is structural. I look at the people sleeping in the shop doorways and ask Ntate is this not what the old Fietas was like? Why is our sensibility different now? He says people did not sleep like this in the old Fietas. People then were allowed to sleep on the stoeps of those who had houses.

We pass 11th Street, which used to be the official divide between the black people of Fietas and the white Afrikaners of the greater Vrededorp, of which Fietas is a part. I just knew, as a child, never to cross 11th Street. I don’t recall anyone ever saying to me that I should not. The Fietas festivals would close with a joyous, symbolic crossing of 11th Street by hundreds. The procession would be met on the other side by still resident, flower-bearing members of the white Afrikaner community, and be hosted to a tea at a community centre in 1st Street, deep in the formerly whites-only part of Vrededorp.

We turn up 10th Street, and walk past an interconnecting road to 11th on the left, and the Perskor building in which Ntate lives (and which later burned down). The street outside the building is filled with people sitting and drinking Mbamba. Again I ask, why is this different from the old Fietas? As we walk up 10th, the open grass area next to me rustles and moves. Scores of rats scurry in and between.

Left onto Krause, past remnant Mbamba ingredients scattered on the pavement. A “No Loitering, No Dumping” sign on the side of a house looks out. Past the 15th Street mosque, which was the mosque attended by followers of the Hanafi school of law in Islam, mainly Indian descendent South Africans. We pass along 14th Street, which was once a bustling street bazaar. The shops spilled their goods onto the pavements and attracted people from all over Johannesburg. Uppar Makaan, Niche Dookhan it was said in Urdu. Upstairs house, downstairs shop. The shop owners lived above and behind their shops.

The traders of 14th Street were the very last to be relocated, in 1977, to the Oriental Plaza in Fordsburg. It took batons, dogs and teargas. I see the plaque that The Fietas Festival had erected on the corner to commemorate 14th Street, is missing. It was knocked down by accident by a Council grader. Gone too are the shacks erected by squatters. Ntate says they were given money by middle-class interests to move. Many now sleep in the barely functioning shop fronts of De La Rey Street.

Lower down, Salma Patel’s museum, a conversion of a once Uppar Makaan, Niche Dookhan, is barred off from colonnade pillar to colonnade pillar. I feel as assaulted when we pass 13th Street to see that it, like a number of other streets, are gated off. We pass a sprinkling of spaza shops on a street that once lined them from end to end, back to where we began.

Feizel Mamdoo is a filmmaker, writer, communications practitioner, and heritage, arts and culture worker.

