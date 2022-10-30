Subscribe

Opinion

Ramaphosa’s future hinges on whether he serves the party or the people

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP
0

Cyril Ramaphosa has always known what to do to reverse the decline both in his party and the state. That is why he adopted renewal as the defining theme of his presidency. “Thuma mina – send me!,” he proclaimed. And, the ANC appeared to embrace Ramaphosa’s mission and pledged to support him by adopting renewal as the party’s collective objective as well. 

Support the journalism that helps you navigate your world

Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months* to gain access to this story and all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Looking for another offer?

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Mcebisi Ndletyana
Mcebisi Ndletyana is a professor of political science at the University of Johannesburg and co-author of a forthcoming book on the centenary history of Fort Hare University.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Islamic extremists cannot be ‘left to linger’ in Mozambique

M&G Premium

Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region has been hit by two insurgent attacks in three days
Eunice Stoltz
Friday

Opening eyes to Jozi’s inner city

Matthew Wilhelm-Solomon’s new book explores the abandoned buildings of Johannesburg and their inhabitants
jo buitendach
Opinion

Ramaphosa’s future hinges on whether he serves the party or...

M&G Premium

The president has made strides in renewing the state but how he deals with individuals in the ANC linked to state capture may be his undoing in the party
Mcebisi Ndletyana
Friday

Darkness to burn: The spectral force of Ballen in Joburg

The photographer’s retrospective show maps his decades-long trip through the fear zone
carlos amato
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×