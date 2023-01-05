An allegory of gluttony and greed: Corruption, SA’s deadly cancer

When Kgalema Motlanthe replaced Thabo Mbeki as president of South Africa in September 2008, while Jacob Zuma waited to assume office, a cartoon by Zapiro in this paper depicted Motlanthe driving the official presidential vehicle, with Zuma in the passenger seat next to him.

Motlanthe is saying that he has never driven one of those before. Zuma reminds him that the car is not his. From the back seat, like a spoilt, restless, whining child, Julius Malema — then leader of the ANC Youth League — asks: “Are we there yet?”

Singer-songwriter Bob Dylan sang: “It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there …” How far are we from darkness, not merely electricity-wise? Last month, we seemed to be pretty close.

When Christmas Day was fully electrified and President Cyril Ramaphosa survived, the heavens were praised. Better the “devil” we know, than presumably infinitely more dangerous crooks in power. Thank you for small mercies.