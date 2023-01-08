Cultural artists strive to redeem Joburg’s blighted inner city

On a Monday morning In October 2021, a Centurion Mall jeweller arrived at his shop to find armed robbers fleeing with a trolley of stolen valuables. They shot him dead.

The pitiless crime has faded from the headlines, but for the dead man’s family — married for 25 years, he was the father of four children— it is still devastatingly present.

He* was a pious Jew who, it is said, more than once came home without shoes after giving them to a beggar.

Just a day later, South Africa lost another virtuous man to widely shared grief: artist Drew Lindsay collapsed and died of a heart attack in his Spaza Art Gallery in Troyeville.