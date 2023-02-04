It’s high time that companies change their human resources practices

The Covid-19 pandemic may be starting to recede in our immediate memories but it continues to have an effect on our world and business practices. As a result, forward-thinking employers need to stay abreast of shifting trends to ensure their human resource strategies remain competitive.

There are three key themes poised to shape human resource agendas this year for businesses that wish to remain agile and resilient: diversity, equity and inclusion; balancing work, life and well-being in a new world order of work; and humanising human resources.

Diversity, equity and inclusion

The need for diversity, equity and inclusion continues to be underscored significantly with conversations about system racism taking centre stage in many industries. Companies have no choice but to adopt initiatives that support more equitable workplaces.

Organisations should look beyond tokenistic efforts such as quotas and rather focus on making structural changes that offer greater opportunities for people of all backgrounds while also providing measurable benefits like improved recruitment outcomes or increased retention rates.

A diverse workforce provides many benefits to businesses including higher innovation, better customer relations, stronger employee retention and increased profitability.

Creating a sense of belonging among all staff is critical to achieving diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. Companies should strive to create an environment of acceptance and understanding where everyone feels included and valued regardless of their background or identity and where ideas are shared from various perspectives. This helps create an environment where everyone feels comfortable bringing their unique skills and experiences to the table without fear of judgement or discrimination.

Work-life balance

Employers also need to acknowledge employees’ well-being.

Working from home can provide a level of flexibility not available in traditional office settings but it can also lead to burnout if not managed correctly. Companies must create flexible policies that enable employees to manage their work and personal lives simultaneously. This could include things such as offering mental health days off or training managers on how to recognise signs of stress.

Leaders need to lead by example and factor in regular check-ins with each team member to discuss any anxieties or worries they may have.

It is becoming increasingly evident that for businesses to continue thriving in our digitalised world today, leaders must take responsibility for supporting their teams beyond just professional tasks. Instead, leaders must consider every aspect of their lives, including mental, spiritual and financial well-being.

Cindy Botha, vice-president of people operations and engagement at Makosi, certified as a top employer by the Top Employers Institute, agrees that employers can no longer ignore employee wellbeing.

“Based on the premise that happy people deliver the best results, our culture is firmly focused on the best interests of our people,” she said. “Rather than pigeon-holing people, we take their interests and aspirations into account and pay a great deal of attention to developing and supporting them. We schedule frequent team chats and give everybody a voice so that nobody feels that they are in a silo or alone.”

Makosi partners with accounting teams around the world to deliver high-quality variable workforce solutions including audit, assurance and advisory services using a 100% remote workforce. The company employs 1 500 accountants in 12 countries offering a compelling employment proposition: the ability to work with international clients and gain international exposure while benefiting from attractive remuneration benefits, professional and personal coaching and development, and good career growth.

Humanising HR

I am a firm believer in the power of human connections in the workplace, especially when it comes to creating strong organisational cultures through employee engagement initiatives. By investing in building relationships between colleagues rather than solely focusing on process efficiency or task completion times, companies can build trust between their staff which then leads to higher performance overall.

It’s high time that HR departments recognise and understand the value of individualism.

I expect a revolutionary shift in how human resource strategies are created and implemented. This shift will be characterised by a new acronym: GAIT (generally applicable, individually tailored), an idea rooted in treating everyone respectfully as individuals with unique backgrounds, experiences, set-ups and dreams.

Companies need to recognise that there is no “one size fits all” when developing HR frameworks and policies. Teams need to account for each collaborator’s individual needs and allow for personal choices to be made within them.

Although the turbulence affecting the workforce over the past few years has led many organisations to rethink the way they approach the changing dynamics of work, now companies need creative ways of involving their people while maintaining operational efficiency.

